NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

The Eagles are coming off a disappointing Monday Night Football performance against the Washington Commanders. After starting the game with a strip-sack and fumble recovery, they allowed a ton of production. They ended up with just seven fantasy points, their worst output since Week 6. However, they have a get-right spot this week against Indianapolis. The Colts have been the best matchup to stream against this season, allowing 11.2 fantasy PPG, which is the most in the NFL. In the past month, that jumps to 12.3 per game, by far the most in the NFL. They had a good Week 10 performance, but that was against a weak Raiders unit. This Eagles defense is much stouter. Continue to ride them.