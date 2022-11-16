NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Eagles are coming off a disappointing Monday Night Football performance against the Washington Commanders. After starting the game with a strip-sack and fumble recovery, they allowed a ton of production. They ended up with just seven fantasy points, their worst output since Week 6. However, they have a get-right spot this week against Indianapolis. The Colts have been the best matchup to stream against this season, allowing 11.2 fantasy PPG, which is the most in the NFL. In the past month, that jumps to 12.3 per game, by far the most in the NFL. They had a good Week 10 performance, but that was against a weak Raiders unit. This Eagles defense is much stouter. Continue to ride them.
The 49ers defense is getting healthy again and that is a scary sight for opposing defenses. While they haven’t put up huge numbers as of late, we know the potential this defense brings when it's at full strength. Plus, the Cardinals have allowed 9.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses in the last month, the sixth-most in the NFL. They also did not have Kyler Murray last week and he remains up in the air heading into this Mexico City showdown.
The Rams have allowed 11.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season, the second-most in the NFL. They are toward the top of the leaderboard for sacks and turnovers allowed, which is what you seek when you are streaming defenses in fantasy. Plus, they will be without their best player in Cooper Kupp now. The Saints have been putting up some better fantasy numbers as of late, but this is all about the matchup.
The Steelers have become an offense you can stream against in fantasy football. On the season, they have allowed 9.1 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the third=most in the NFL this season. In the past month, that jumps to 9.7 per game, the second-most in that span. Take advantage of this offense and stream the Bengals defense.
Sit 'Em
The Falcons have been a struggling offense this season, which tends to lead people to stream defenses against them. However, it hasn’t been working out that way. They have allowed just 5.6 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. But that number drops to 4.5 in the past month, the sixth-fewest in that span. The Bears defense is a trap this week.
The Broncos offense has been struggling greatly this season -- there is no denying that. But the Raiders defense has struggled, as well. It has scored three fantasy points or fewer in all but two games this year. I gave it the benefit of the doubt last week against the Colts -- the best possible streaming matchup for opposing defenses. And the Raiders scored a measly three fantasy points. I am not falling for it again and neither should you. Avoid the Raiders defense.
The Cowboys offense has allowed just 2.7 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses since Dak Prescott returned a month ago – that is the fewest in the NFL in that span. This has the potential to be a high scoring game, as well, between two good offenses. There are better streaming options out there this week.
The Eagles allowed a big day to the Commanders defense by giving up 15 fantasy points, the most in Week 10. However, that was an anomaly for the Eagles this season. Even after that big Week 10, Philly has allowed just 5.0 fantasy PPG, the ninth-fewest in the NFL. Do not think about starting a defense against it just yet. Sit the Colts this week.