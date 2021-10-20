NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Back-to-back weeks with fewer than 11 points has been pretty, grim. But you’ve got to chill, brah. This DJ will be back on the 1s and 2s spitting out some hits this weekend. His 10.9 fantasy points wasn’t great, but also wasn't a disaster. The most important takeaway I have here is he was targeted 13 times against the Vikings. He hauled in just five passes, but if he’s going to get targeted that much, good things are going to happen. The Giants have also been giving up some production to receivers, too.
The Jets have been surprisingly tough against opposing receivers this season. It’s the kind of thing that doesn’t seem to translate. It’s like how you wouldn’t expect Del Taco to have the best fries, but that’s exactly the world that we live in. Believe me. But we are talking about Jakobi. He has scored at least 10 fantasy points in four of six games. He’s been targeted 52 times this season, the next closest Patriots pass catcher has 30. Dude also had a touchdown called back, too, that I wanted so badly for him.
This is going to seem like a homer pick, because it absolutely is. Here’s my thing with the Bears. They have to score points. That’s it. That’s my hot-take. But Mooney has the most chemistry with Justin Fields. Scored a touchdown last week, even. And while I expect Tom Brady to want revenge for last year. Remember the four-down deal? The Bucs defense has allowed kind of a lot of points. Thee fifth-most to fantasy receivers this season. I’m hopeful the Bears will take the training wheels off the quarterback and allow him to be great. I’m ready to be hurt again.
You want to know the craziest thing? I mean, beside the fact people drafted Woods over Cooper Kupp in their fantasy drafts. But the Lions have been kind of decent against opposing receivers this year. They have allowed fewer passing yards than the Rams this year. But I’m going all-in on the Rams in this REVENGE GAME from Matthew Stafford. I know it’s also a REVENGE GAME for Jared Goff. But yeah, let’s not talk about that other side.
The Raiders played really well against the Broncos on Sunday, and it all started with Ruggs' long touchdown to get things started. He finished as the WR13 on Sunday with 18.7 fantasy points. He’s been sort of inconsistent, but has averaged 14.2 fantasy points per game. He’s not super reliable but with so many guys on a bye, I’m willing to give him a chance. It’s like when you have an extra ticket to a concert and you invite on one of your friends mostly because you know he’ll drive and not because he’s a good hang. Wait a minute, I’m most likely to drive people to a concert.
I’m an idiot. I’ve been rather consistent having one of my fades come through pretty large. He finished with nearly 30 points on Sunday, which was incredible. The biggest thing was the targets (13). He turned that into 10 receptions for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And it’s one of those things where, I know I had Waddle as a sit and he gets that first touchdown. And you’re like, oh well, it’s not like he’s guaranteed to go off. And once that second one hit, you’re like, welp, I’m stupid. Might as well make my way to the coffee bar and drown my sorrows in an oat milk latte. And that last part might be the most embarrassing part of this little exchange here.
You’re probably like, Rank. It’s a DeAndre Hopkins REVENGE GAME, what are you thinking? Well, we are starting DHop. Nobody needs to be told that. But Green is out there, available in like 70 percent of NFL.com leagues. Which is weird for a big-name player. Most people will just automatically pick guys like Green, like they go to movies starring The Rock because of the star power. Though Black Adam looks DOPE. He’s the Clavins (sic) that you need: He’s had at least 16 fantasy points in three of his last four. He’s had at least six targets in five of his last six. And for real, watch this trailer.
Look, Bateman is the new thing in Baltimore and it’s only a matter of time before he passes Marquise Brown. Seriously Hollywood Brown might as well be Hollywood Video, because Bateman is going to be like Netflix. He played fewer snaps than Hollywood, but had one more target. He’s a legit potential WR1 in this offense, especially with the way Lamar Jackson has been throwing the rock. You’ve got to get him into your lineup this week if possible. And by being possible, that would mean you have to pick him up.
Sit 'Em
I’m always good for being burned in this part of the column. Some of my fades have been the best players of the week. I mean, it’s not enough that they do well. But they end up some of the best guys. And since I really have loved Aiyuk back to his days at Arizona State, I’m hoping this will be the thing that will help jumpstart his season. But he’s taken a backseat to Deebo Samuel whenever he’s available. Hopefully this can help him overcome it.
I know, we are really worried about losing out on some big-name receivers. But not worried enough to trust Hardman this week. Or any week. It’s like being really hungry when I take the kids on a surprise trip to McDonalds. You have to resist the temptation. No matter how good McNuggets sound. You have to hold the line and move on. Great, now I’m hungry.