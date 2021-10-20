NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers

I’m an idiot. I’ve been rather consistent having one of my fades come through pretty large. He finished with nearly 30 points on Sunday, which was incredible. The biggest thing was the targets (13). He turned that into 10 receptions for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And it’s one of those things where, I know I had Waddle as a sit and he gets that first touchdown. And you’re like, oh well, it’s not like he’s guaranteed to go off. And once that second one hit, you’re like, welp, I’m stupid. Might as well make my way to the coffee bar and drown my sorrows in an oat milk latte. And that last part might be the most embarrassing part of this little exchange here.