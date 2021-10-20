NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Defenses

I know a lot of people will see that the Jets have given up the most points to opposing defenses and will rush to pick up the Patriots this week. The Patriots aren’t the same defense we’ve seen in the past. The Jets have improved over the past two weeks. And I’m telling you, this team is getting a little bit better every week. You might have to add the Patriots because of the circumstances of the week. But for future reference, this Jets team is going to stop being such a pushover.