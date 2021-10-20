NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
This might seem like a chalky call, especially when you consider how great the Rams were on Sunday against the Giants. But that was the first time this season the Rams have cracked double digits this season. Which seems a little strange, but they’ve had some rough games. And I understand that it’s Jared Goff REVENGE GAME. But I’m still very confident going with the Rams. Should I be? I should, right?
The Saints were one of the top DSTs early, getting at least 15 fantasy points in two of the first three games. Which was awesome. But they kind of cooled off over their last two games. I like them as a start this week on the road against the Seahawks who were fine with Geno Smith last week. But there are some exploitable issues for the Saints to take advantage of.
The 49ers have been waiver-wire fodder for most of the season, even though we were all over them in Week 1 when they played Detroit. The problem is they just aren’t creating turnovers. They haven’t had a pick since Week 1. The sacks have been OK. But this is an opportunity to get right. They have played some great offenses over the past few games. Maybe this can get them back on track.
I know their fans have been a little vocal on the social media apps because I rarely pick them to win big games. Would it make it up to you if I pick the Cardinals as a team to roll with this week? I’m curious how many fans turned away from the Birds this week because of a matchup on the road in Cleveland. I still played them, but still. I’m obviously going to roll with them in a J.J. Watt REVENGE GAME! (And DeAndre Hopkins, too.)
Sit 'Em
This is my “no duh” pick of the week. I understand that. The only reason I’m pointing this out right now is that a lot of you might have picked up the Bengals last week to go against the Detroit Lions. I want you to make sure you go into your lineups and make sure you drop them to pick up somebody else. The Ravens could have a letdown because of two huge wins in back-to-back weeks and maybe that’s a sneaky play. But that’s a pretty adventurous life for me.
The Chiefs defense looked better against the Football Team on Sunday. Which was nice to see for a change. But we’re not going to roll the dice here against the Titans. Derrick Henry might end up running for like 300 yards in this one. I know you might jokingly ask about picking up the Titans. We aren’t there yet.
I just don’t like going up against the Eagles. They are middle-of-the-road in regard to points allowed and everything. But it’s also maddening to be sitting there thinking that you’re going to have a good week against the Eagles and then Jalen Hurts ends up putting up a bunch of points. So this isn’t a shot against the Raiders or anything like that because they played great up in Denver. But this is a larger point.
I know a lot of people will see that the Jets have given up the most points to opposing defenses and will rush to pick up the Patriots this week. The Patriots aren’t the same defense we’ve seen in the past. The Jets have improved over the past two weeks. And I’m telling you, this team is getting a little bit better every week. You might have to add the Patriots because of the circumstances of the week. But for future reference, this Jets team is going to stop being such a pushover.