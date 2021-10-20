NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

This might seem like I’m picking on the Lions, and it’s because I’m picking on the Lions. I mean, I know it’s the easy way out. But this week is begging you to take the easy way out. Look, I just gave you Rhamondre Stevenson a moment ago. Heck, I’ll even offer up Sony Michel as an option this week, too. I know some of you might scoff. But I really didn’t plan this out too well. And injuries. I think I planned fine. The Lions have allowed a top-six fantasy running back in four of their last five games, and Henderson has at least 15 points in every game this season. BTW, I know you’ve heard of Rhamondre Stevenson, I was saying that to your friend.