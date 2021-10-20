NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Harris is coming off a splendid game where he had 101 and a touch. Two things, I’m trying to get the word splendid over, and I shortened touchdown to touch and spent all these words explaining why I did it, which kind of defeats the points. As we roll through these names let’s keep in mind the sheer volume of players who are on a bye this week, so a lot of this will be for informational purposes only. I’m starting Rhamondre Stevenson in a league, how is your week going? But the Jets have allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season, so not only is Harris a great start, some of these Patriots B-teamers are great options, too.
This might seem like I’m picking on the Lions, and it’s because I’m picking on the Lions. I mean, I know it’s the easy way out. But this week is begging you to take the easy way out. Look, I just gave you Rhamondre Stevenson a moment ago. Heck, I’ll even offer up Sony Michel as an option this week, too. I know some of you might scoff. But I really didn’t plan this out too well. And injuries. I think I planned fine. The Lions have allowed a top-six fantasy running back in four of their last five games, and Henderson has at least 15 points in every game this season. BTW, I know you’ve heard of Rhamondre Stevenson, I was saying that to your friend.
I don’t even think of Cordarrelle as a bye-week replacement anymore. The dude is just your normal starting running back at this point. And if Le’Veon Bell can rock a No. 17 as a running back, I love seeing Cordarrelle rocking the No. 84 and making that work for him. Dude has averaged more than 23 points per game since Week 2. He’s had five touchdowns in his last five games. And the Dolphins have allowed a top-five fantasy running back in the last five games.
This year’s Mike Davis, so far. I will say at least the Panthers put CMC on the IR, so we could at least plan better this year. That’s nice. Hubbard has averaged more than 13 points per game without CMC, he’s getting – on average – more than 20 touches in his absence. The Giants allowed big games to Henderson and Ezekiel Elliott over the past two weeks. Not that I’m putting Hubbard in that category. I mean, he’s not Brandon Cutler in The Elite bad or anything, but Henderson and Zeke are two of the better guys this season.
I mean, it kind of sucks that he lost out on two touchdowns to that one guy last week. Why can’t I think of his name? Hold on, it will come back to me. But Josh has scored at least 15 fantasy points -- Kenyan Drake! -- in three of his last four games. The Eagles have allowed the fourth-most scrimmage yards to running backs this season. So similar to a lot of these situations, we like the starter -- Jacobs. And also the guy whose name I finally remembered. Look, Mondays and Tuesdays are very long for me.
Here’s the crazy stat of the week. Williams had more points last week than in any game of Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s entire career. I mean, do we need to eventually just accept the fact that CEH isn’t going to be the next Brian Westbrook? I would take the next Duce Staley at this point. But here’s the cool thing about Williams, he had 24 touches last week. He also played 72 percent of the snaps. That’s just setting us up for the huge Jerick McKinnon game. But what are you going to do?
Sorry, I saw this come up on my feed that somebody was lamenting having to start Carter this week. It’s not the worst possible thing in the world. He was pretty good against the Falcons the last time we saw him. He led the teams with 10 carries, and now we’re starting to think maybe he’s going to have a huge game this week. Or at least have the opportunity. Look, we are like guests at a wedding. We don’t have a lot of choices for food, and we are just need to make the best of what we have.
Antonio Gibson is dealing with a shin injury. And Jaret Patterson is his direct replacement. In a game where the Football Team could be trailing, however, the game-script could call for a pass-catching back. I like McKissic a lot. Him and Patterson could both see a lot of opportunity this week.
Sit 'Em
I want to see some clarity in the 49ers' backfield situation before I jump in, and it feels like a lot of folks are pinning their hopes on the eventual return of Jeff Wilson. I want this 49ers offense to be so much better than it actually is.
I know, REVENGE GAME. Two weeks ago, he led the Texans in touches. Last week, he wasn’t terrible. I mean, he had five receptions, which helps out a lot. I just have a feeling (and this could be totally wrong) the Cardinals are not going to let him beat them. Not that the Texans are going to beat them. But you get what I’m saying, right?