NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterbacks

I mean, you know I’m going to be mentioning the Matthew Stafford REVENGE GAME. And I was thinking, why wouldn’t this be more of a REVENGE GAME for ﻿Jared Goff﻿. And I’m glad you asked. Goff got to live the good life for a while. Like Ronald Miller when he spent those months with Cindy Mancini and the cheerleaders (sorry, kids, I have Boomer references, too). But he was eventually traded and exposed. Stafford suffered in Detroit like Kenny (not South Park, still Can’t Buy Me Love, keep up) and is now getting his chance. The Lions have allowed the sixth-most offensive points per game this year. And Sean McVay looks like the kind of guy who will let Stafford have some extra shots at this team.