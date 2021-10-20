NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
I mean, you know I’m going to be mentioning the Matthew Stafford REVENGE GAME. And I was thinking, why wouldn’t this be more of a REVENGE GAME for Jared Goff. And I’m glad you asked. Goff got to live the good life for a while. Like Ronald Miller when he spent those months with Cindy Mancini and the cheerleaders (sorry, kids, I have Boomer references, too). But he was eventually traded and exposed. Stafford suffered in Detroit like Kenny (not South Park, still Can’t Buy Me Love, keep up) and is now getting his chance. The Lions have allowed the sixth-most offensive points per game this year. And Sean McVay looks like the kind of guy who will let Stafford have some extra shots at this team.
Tua was a pleasant surprise in his game against the Jaguars in London. And I’m at some point going to need an explanation as to why the Dolphins are not getting a bye week after the London game. But in any event, I like this matchup against the Falcons. Although, there have been plenty of times this year when we’ve streamed quarterbacks against the Falcons and it hasn’t worked out. I’m anticipating this being one of those weeks, but I don’t have Kirk Cousins. That’s right. I’m trying to live life without Kirk Cousins. How is your week going?
Sam wasn’t terrible against the Vikings on Sunday. I feel like the Vikings can be a tougher matchup than people (like me) give them credit for. The matchup against the Giants should be much better this week. And since he’s going back to MetLife Stadium, I might go ahead and call this a mini REVENGE GAME to going back to that stadium. Like driving by your ex’s house or something. I would like to see him do a little bit more with his legs this week. It had been one of the best aspects of his game and he needs to get back to it soon.
A lot of TV pundits (they are the worst … oh wait, that could apply to me) challenged Derek last week to step up with everything that was going on around the Raiders organization. And that’s exactly what he did. My dude passed for 341 yards and a pair of scores. The Eagles defense has been generous to running backs, so it might cap his touchdown potential. But if he again goes for 300 and a pair, I’m good with it. And maybe you start putting some respect on his name like a lot of the kids say.
I feel a bit foolish going with Joey B considering what the Ravens defense did to Justin Herbert last week. Maybe this is a letdown this week. Although that doesn’t seem likely because it’s a division game. But whenever I’m in a situation where I need to find a replacement for my starter, I’d rather go for the most exciting offense. This could easily blow up in my face. But I’ve been on board with the Bengals from the jump this year. So I’m in.
I went into this season with one team where I’ve been shuffling Cousins and Matt Ryan. I let Ryan go last week during the bye because I need to make some adds. But now, I’m trying to win him back this week to get into my starting lineup (and now I can’t really drop Kirk!). Here is what we love about Ryan: He had 25.3 points in his last game, which is good. Better than good, actually, since he was the QB3. He’s had at least two touchdown passes in four consecutive games. Miami has allowed the third-most passing yards per game this year. Welcome back to the team, Matt.
Sit 'Em
I feel like I need a highly publicized breakup with Daniel Jones at this point. I honestly don’t think that it’s all his fault. I’d start with Jason Garrett. Mix in some Joe Judge, as well. I just think it’s going to be a great quarterback room in Buffalo next year with him, Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky. Or maybe he can be the backup for Russell Wilson next season. The next quarterback of the Packers? I don’t know. But the fact I’m already looking for landing spots for Danny isn’t the best sign. That’s all I’m saying. By running my mouth, however, I think I’ve guaranteed a huge game for him. You’re welcome, Giants fans.
I love the replies to my tweet from May because the Lions fans were outraged. So were the Vikings fans, but I said Cousins was the second-best QB in the North and I think that holds up. But man, I love the Lions fans still in that thread mixing it up. Look, we’re a band of brothers looking up at the Packers most years, I should have more sympathy. But even with a Goff REVENGE GAME, I’m just not seeing it. I’m sorry.
I mean, do we still subscribe to the “don’t start your rookies against Bill Belichick” after what happened with Davis Mills last week? I mean, the Patriots destroyed Herbert a year ago. But Mills was looking pretty great two weeks ago. And we saw what Dak Prescott did last week. So, I’m not 100 percent against Wilson this week. I should have taken the easy way out with one of the 49ers quarterbacks. But I’ve been a little burned by Wilson this season. So the two of us need some time apart. But I might consider him in future weeks.
Remind me, did I have Heinicke as a start last week? I know that I said the numbers said to play him. But I really feared the Chiefs defense playing much better than they had in recent weeks, which is pretty much what happened. Like Wilson, I don’t necessarily hate this play if you need to make this move. He’s my QB17 this week. Not a disaster, but again, there are just options I trust a little bit more. For real, roast me if this goes the other way. I can take it.