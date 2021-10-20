NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
A lot of people dropped Younghoe during the bye week which was a big mistake in my leagues because I was out there scooping him up wherever I could. Sometimes you need to keep your eye out for situations like that. He might have been one of the hottest names on the waiver wire this week. Maybe you spent tons of FAAB on him, too. But whatever you’re doing, Younghoe is a great start this week. The Dolphins have allowed a ton of points to kickers this year, especially to the winner to Matty Wright, who I can’t believe was allowed to wear Gardner Minshew’s old number. Maybe that magic helped lead him to that winner.
The Lions have allowed the most points to opposing kickers this season, so I’m feeling pretty good about this one. And it’s against the Lions, which seems excessively mean. But I’m going to allow it. The only problem I have with Matt is the Rams smoked the Giants on Sunday (although, I need to be careful because some people really get put out when I use that phrase), but just got eight points out of it. Five PATs and an FG. I’m telling you that fifth PAT needs to be worth five. I should have the stroke to get that done, right?
See, the dude was fine. Made his only field goal attempt against the Bears because of course he did. He owns the Bears as much as Aaron Rodgers does. All that being said, this should be a great opportunity for a Packers offense that never seems to have let-down games. They have letdowns in playoff games or Thanksgiving, but not here in regular season October. So Crosby is safe.
Sam Darnold returning to the Meadowlands. Does this count? I like the Panthers offense, and this is a get-well situation. And honestly, I’m looking at Matt Rhule vs. Joe Judge. So I’m taking pieces of this Panthers offense. And now is the time that you need to keep an eye out for potential weather situations. But it looks like a nice day is in the forecast for the New York area. So we’re all good. Start your kickers.
Sit 'Em
The Panthers have allowed the fewest fantasy points to kickers headed into Week 6. I’m not sure what kind of voodoo made Greg Joseph miss a potential winning field goal at the end of regulation, but Joseph did have 10 points on the game. This Giants offense has really struggled. Not sure how well they are going to do on Sunday.
The Browns were one of the toughest against kickers prior to Matt Prater putting 15 on them on Sunday, but I kind of have a little more faith in the Cardinals offense than I do for the Broncos. I know that’s kind of a wild hot take. But I’m going to roll with that. I’ve seen the Browns offense play really well, and I expect them to step up this week.
Seibert had a great game against the Vikings a few weeks back, but then reality set in. He had just three points against the Bengals last week. And I don’t mean that last line to be any disrespect. But there were some saying this was a good opportunity for the Lions to spring an upset. Not so much. I’d be shocked if the Lions did it here against the Rams. But hey, stranger things have happened.