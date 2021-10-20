NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Who panicked when his points disappeared on Sunday? I’m sure that gave some of you quite a scare. Personally, I was hoping he was going to pull a Rick Rude from the Monday night wars (when he appeared on a pre-taped RAW and Nitro on the same night) and play for the Cardinals on Sunday. It’s not the same, but there was one guy who didn’t get a bye week one year because of a trade. But Ertz wasn’t going to play twice in three days. So the dream remains elusive. I will say this: He’s a great start against the Texans even though he’s going to be thrown into the mix this week on a team that might not have its head coach.
For a while, I cautioned against overvaluing the FPA for the Ravens because Darren Waller really broke the curve earlier in the season. But the Ravens have been generous to other tight ends as well this season, having allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last month. This is risky because he’s not getting a ton of targets -- just five in his last two games -- but this is some desperation time.
I was rightfully concerned last week when it came to Taylor Heinicke. I said the numbers said to start him, the NFL observer felt otherwise. That concern also extended to Seals-Jones. I was more comfortable starting him because it’s tough to find good TE help these days. Especially with bye weeks and injuries to guys like Rob Gronkowski and George Kittle. RSJ did end up with six targets, scored a touch, so it was all good. Nothing to worry about with that. I’m starting him again this week as I’m rooting for the Football Team.
Goedert won this power struggle. Though I’m not sure if it was contentious or anything like that. But it’s just fun to imagine like it was any sort of work thing where two dudes working the same job want to be the man. But now it’s time for Goedert to shine. He’s averaged more than a 11 points per game when he’s played without Zach Ertz. Which is a slight increase. But the time is now for him to establish himself in a decent enough matchup.
My guy! He’s the No. 2 option behind Jaylen Waddle -- remember when I said to sit him last week? Gesicki is solid each and every week. He had nine targets that he turned into eight receptions for 115 yards and the cynic would think that’s not a sustainable price for him. But I will say, he’s had at least six targets in every game since Week 2. He’s had no less than seven in three of his last four games. He’s getting looks. Nah, we like this dude.
I mean, we had such high hopes for the Bears offense once Justin Fields took over. And I love Justin. He’s improving every week. But only the Texans offense has scored less points. But it does look like there is some chemistry with Justin and Cole. The Bucs allow the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends. So I’m willing to take a chance where I’m severely compromised because of the bye weeks.
Sit 'Em
You’re desperate for a tight end. I get that. But sometimes it’s good to walk away when you have a chance. I know that Mo Alie had a nice touchdown grab last week, but this is the very definition of point chasing. Have more self-respect for yourself. Just kidding. I’m exaggerating. But the 49ers are Top 10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
You know that I love a random Texans tight end. Love it. But not in this matchup against the Cardinals. The Birds have allowed the fewest points to tight ends this season. The Cardinals are one of four teams that have not allowed a touchdown to a tight end this season.
Look, I was so excited when Gerald Everett was tackled at the 2-yard line Sunday night. Because I thought that maybe Geno Smith would throw the ball to either DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett for a much-needed score. Instead, he went to Will Dissly. WILL DISSLY. For that reason I can’t start him. Well, not really. But I’m still not convinced the consistency will be there for the Seahawks tight ends as long as Russell Wilson is out.
I feel like Howard is going to be awesome if he ever leaves Tampa Bay. Or at least I’m going to convince myself of that. But as far as this week goes, the Buccaneers have way too many options to go to. I mean, even at the tight end position. You could choose Howard or Cameron Brate. Even though I expect Tom Brady to attempt 60 passes in this game to avenge his loss from last year.