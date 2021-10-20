NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

Who panicked when his points disappeared on Sunday? I’m sure that gave some of you quite a scare. Personally, I was hoping he was going to pull a Rick Rude from the Monday night wars (when he appeared on a pre-taped RAW and Nitro on the same night) and play for the Cardinals on Sunday. It’s not the same, but there was one guy who didn’t get a bye week one year because of a trade. But Ertz wasn’t going to play twice in three days. So the dream remains elusive. I will say this: He’s a great start against the Texans even though he’s going to be thrown into the mix this week on a team that might not have its head coach.