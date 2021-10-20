NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Intro

Aaron Rodgers is right. He owns Chicago. He owns Portillo's. He owns Giordano's. He owns Soldier Field. He doesn't own the Chicago Sky, however. So I hope Milwaukee enjoyed its NBA title, because Chicago owns the latest professional basketball championship.

But the point is: Rodgers owns Chicago. He's won many huge games in Chicago. That game where he burned Chris Conte. His lone NFC championship came at Soldier Field, the same place where Rex Grossman won his only NFC championship. So, I get what he's saying. And honestly, I'm not really upset about it. Not in the least.

Rodgers has the right to say it. And look, I hate losing to the guy. It's gotten pretty old. Olin Kreutz said that he wanted to punch him in the face. That's cool. I had no problem with what he did to that lady who flipped him the double birds, either. So, we can't be mad when he pops off. I mean, as a fan of the theater of the absurd (professional wrestling), I kind of dig the heel vibe Rodgers has been working for the past number of years. He's our bad guy. Kind of like seeing Ric Flair come to town and beat your favorite wrestler. He's the bad guy in every 1980s movie. Our Danny LaRusso if you will. You hate that person because that's the way sports is.

It also makes sports satisfying when you win. I mean, we only have to go back to 2018 to when the Bears won the NFC North and clinched the division with a win over the Packers. That moment was special because Khalil Mack didn't even use his hands to sack Rodgers. Eddie Jackson sealed the victory with a pick. The whole moment was magical. That division title would still have been great, but not as sweet if they had done that to Jared Goff﻿. You know what I'm saying?

Rodgers deserves his moment, and we shouldn't be mad at him. There were a number of positives for the Bears on Sunday. That first scoring drive was a thing of beauty. Justin Fields made some tremendous throws, and it's the kind of thing that he's going to learn from and grow from. So, I'm not tripping about this at all.

I think in our heart of hearts we knew the Packers were probably the better team. (Well, that might be too strong.) But I'm cool with it. Now it's on to … (checks notes) … Tampa Bay. Dammit. It's not going to be much better. But hey, we kind of own Tom Brady in a way. We made him think he had an extra down. Our third-string quarterback never loses to the dude. So maybe we can run around saying that we own Tom Brady after this week.

I know, I know. I should know better.