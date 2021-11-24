NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

I know a lot of you are still reeling from his donut a few weeks ago. But that’s what happens to most tight ends. The only thing you can count on is that they are going to let you down when you need him the most. But let’s be fair to Gesicki. He's been a top-five performer in targets, receptions and receiving yards since Week 3. The Panthers have allowed a top-15 tight end in two of their last three games. I fully expect to sit there and watch his stagnant scoring line for most of the day and then be like, "Yeah, that will do," when the afternoon is finished.