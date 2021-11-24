NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses

This isn’t a knock against the Giants and the way they looked on Monday night. Well, I mean it is. Sometimes you wonder what Daniel Jones is looking at out there, not that it’s all his fault. The line doesn’t help much. The play-calling is dismal. And Jones is likely going to be one of those guys you see as a backup years from now and you say, “Oh wow, he’s still in the league?” But I want to give credit to the Eagles who have scored double-digit points in three of their last four games. And they have really gotten busy against some of the bottom-feeders. You know, teams like the Giants.