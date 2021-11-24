NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

The Browns need to take a look at what the Cardinals have done with a backup quarterback this season after what the Ravens did last week and realize that you pay these backups to win games for you in a pinch. Hell, with Jarvis’ arm, you could argue Baker is currently the third-best passer on the team. I wouldn’t argue that because I love Baker. But one could argue that. Again, I won’t. I will tell you Jarvis has averaged 15.8 fantasy points per game against the Ravens since coming to Cleveland. The Ravens have allowed four top-15 receivers in the past four games. I could see Donovan Peoples-Jones as a Danger Zone pick, but I like Jarvis for the volume.