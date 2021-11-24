Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

Published: Nov 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

Don’t act like this is merely an overreaction to what happened last week. We have been onboard the Moore hype train for quite some time. Dude has the second-most fantasy points through his first nine games in Jets history, second only to the great Keyshawn Johnson. He’s been amazing and it’s only going to get better. Love the matchup this week against the Texans who have allowed six top-20 receivers in the last four games. 

A lot of internet guys get all up in their feelings about Cam Newton because they act like Cam hurts guys like CMC and D.J. Moore. But both of those dudes have played better since Cam’s return. Particularly D.J., who is Cam’s most-targeted receiver. And as a bonus, this is an excellent matchup for him. The Dolphins are top three in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns allowed this season. 

The Browns need to take a look at what the Cardinals have done with a backup quarterback this season after what the Ravens did last week and realize that you pay these backups to win games for you in a pinch. Hell, with Jarvis’ arm, you could argue Baker is currently the third-best passer on the team. I wouldn’t argue that because I love Baker. But one could argue that. Again, I won’t. I will tell you Jarvis has averaged 15.8 fantasy points per game against the Ravens since coming to Cleveland. The Ravens have allowed four top-15 receivers in the past four games. I could see Donovan Peoples-Jones as a Danger Zone pick, but I like Jarvis for the volume.

We were back on board with Williams two weeks ago and it really paid off Sunday night against the Steelers. And he should continue that this week with a solid matchup against the Broncos, a team that he’s had some success against in the past. He had 18 targets against the Broncos in two games last year, so I expect him to be heavily involved in this one. Also worth noting, the Broncos have allowed the third-most touchdowns to receivers over the past month. 

Sit 'Em

I’m a big fan of Sutton and believe he’s no doubt a good player. However, he’s averaged 4.3 fantasy points since Jerry Jeudy rejoined the team a few weeks ago. And when you get to the tight end section (if you didn’t skip ahead), you’ll know I love Noah Fant this week. But I’m off Sutton this week, and another reason why is because the Chargers are good against receivers, having allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers this year. 

I mean, if Matthew Stafford is committed to throwing hero-balls to OBJ, then maybe I can get down with this. But even then, we saw that it wasn’t a great thing against the 49ers a few weeks ago. I like this fit for the Rams at some point. However, I’m not thinking it’s this week. The Packers have allowed the seventh-fewest points to receivers this year. A number that is skewed because Justin Jefferson torched them last week. I expect this to be lower scoring this week. 

I’m lured in by the Bengals offense every week. But it’s tough for me to trust Tee Higgins or Boyd. Although I’m willing to give Higgins the benefit of the doubt, I’m hedging off Boyd moving forward. He has been a top-25 wideout once in his last six games and has had 100 receiving yards only once in his last seven games combined. I know the Chargers put up a lot of points on Sunday against this Steelers team, but I’m avoiding Boyd. No disrespect to him. 

I had MVS as a hot waiver-wire add this week, and he’s absolutely somebody I would like on my bench as insurance. And remember, when the Packers return from the bye, he’s got the Bears and Ravens, which are good matchups. I’m just not playing him against the Rams, though. He’s too touchdown-dependent as you would imagine with a guy who plays opposite of Davante Adams. The Rams have allowed a top-10 receiver once in the last five games. Adams will make that two. 

