NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

This is the breaking point of my season with Russell. We love him. Honestly. But he has not been great in his two games since his return from injury. It’s funny, the Seahawks look like they have a lot of issues to solve and maybe they should have taken that draft package the Bears were rumored to have offered during the spring. But all that said, this team still has Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The Football Team has allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. They have allowed a top-five quarterback in six of 10 games. This is the last ride. Like he’s the Undertaker of NFL quarterbacks trying to make it through one last WrestleMania. Or RussellMania if you will.