NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
I’m not sure why Cam was able to sit on the couch for so long before finally getting the call. I really hope it was an issue of him waiting for the right gig as opposed to teams thinking he was done. Because I don’t think he played himself out of New England as much as the Patriots wanted to go with Mac Jones. Cam was a streamer last week but now he’s a solid start. I also like the matchup. The Dolphins have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
I had Cousins as a solid sit last week. I was really worried about that matchup for all the reasons you would normally not start Cousins -- big game against a quality opponent. So, I benched him for Cam. Thankfully that didn’t cost me. But it shows you can trust Cousins as much as any quarterback this year. He’s currently the QB3 on the season. The 49ers have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year. But seriously, I’m ride-or-die with Cousins right now. How are you living?
Look, the Steelers defense isn’t what it once was. Justin Fields moved the ball on them pretty well. I mean, I don’t want to bring up old stuff, but the Bears should have won that game. And Justin Herbert was out there getting busy on Sunday night. Joey B has been consistent. He’s had at least two touchdowns in eight games -- one of four quarterbacks who can say that (Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Tom Brady).
This is the breaking point of my season with Russell. We love him. Honestly. But he has not been great in his two games since his return from injury. It’s funny, the Seahawks look like they have a lot of issues to solve and maybe they should have taken that draft package the Bears were rumored to have offered during the spring. But all that said, this team still has Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The Football Team has allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. They have allowed a top-five quarterback in six of 10 games. This is the last ride. Like he’s the Undertaker of NFL quarterbacks trying to make it through one last WrestleMania. Or RussellMania if you will.
Sit 'Em
This should be a theme throughout the column this week, but we are going to be sitting a bunch of the Titans this week. Not that I’m giving up on the Titans. Oh no. If you watched Total Access following the Monday night game, I stood up for the Titans. Because these are weird times. But let’s peep those numbers. Tannehill has multiple touchdowns passes in just two of 11 games this year. That number is way lower than I thought it would be. New England has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks on the year. This was a tough, yet easy decision for me.
I support Tua as a fellow lefty. We need to stick together. But he’s had fewer than 18 fantasy points in three consecutive games. His only 20-plus-point performance came against the Jaguars and Falcons. Carolina might have been torched by Taylor Heinicke, but that’s still a pretty good defense. It has allowed the fifth-fewest fantast points to quarterbacks this season.
Poor Danny. I want to like him. I do. I’ve often said I hope he ends up as Justin Fields' backup next season when the Giants use the Bears' high-draft pick on a quarterback. I mean, the Giants could end up with two top-10 picks next year. That’s wonderful for them. But I finally feel good about walking away from Danny -- fantasy wise -- for the rest of the season. There is no need to ever play him. He’s averaged 9.7 fantasy points per game since Week 5. That’s not even good for super flex leagues (where you can play multiple quarterbacks).
Wentz has been good. It’s amazing what a solid running game can do for your confidence. I’m happy for him. I really am. Was I making jokes earlier this year that the Wentz/Frank Reich was the worst reunion since Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn tried to recapture that Swingers magic in Made? I was. That was me. So Wentz has been good. The Colts look dangerous. But it’s fair to point out he’s had just one 300-yard game this season. Tampa Bay has allowed only one top-five quarterback this year -- Matthew Stafford in Week 3. We can appreciate what Wentz has done this year and still leave him on the bench this week.