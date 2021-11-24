NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Here me out, I’m going with another member of the Patriots. I know, it’s off-brand for me this week. And I’ll be perfectly honest, we’ve likely doomed the Patriots this week with too much love. I’m sure Bill Belichick is upset by all of this. But Folk, you might not be aware, is the top kicker this season averaging 10.2 points per game. The Titans have allowed a Top 10 kicker in two of the last three.
The Bengals offense. Totally fun. And that even extends to the kicker. McPherson has been a top-two kicker in two of the last four games. He was even out there out-scoring Tee Higgins last week in Las Vegas. The Steelers have allowed a top-10 kicker in two out of their last three games.
I know he’s missed a couple of crucial kicks that could have had the Vikings at the top of the NFC North. However, he’s still been one of the best kickers when it comes to fantasy football. Which is what we care about. I mean, we love watching the Vikings lose and getting points. Joseph has scored at least nine points in five of six, and he leads the NFL with six field goals longer than 50 yards.
We are big fans of Zane. He’s averaged 10 fantasy points per game since Week 8, which is tied for sixth among kickers over that time. The matchup against the Dolphins is pretty good. Miami has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. It’s dicey because Cam is good at getting the ball into the end zone. But we’re rolling with Zane here.
Sit 'Em
The Football Team has had problems with their kickers this season. Slye has scored five points or less in three of eight games this year. And Seattle has been tough against kickers this season. The Seahawks have not allowed a Top 10 kicker since Week 6 and have allowed the second-fewest points in the last four games.
I feel like I’m going to regret this one for sure, but Crosby is last in field goal attempt percentage in the NFL. Which feels like the kind of graphic they put in a lower third (sorry for pulling back the TV curtain there for a second) right before he buries a game-killing kick against the Bears. But he’s made just nine of 17 field goals since Week 5.
Sanders has not reached double-digit points this season. Though I’m sure that will prompt some of you to scream that he’s due and put him in your lineup. I’m kidding, nobody does that kind of thing. But he’s only reached top-10 status once this year and he’s averaging the third-fewest field goals made per game this year.
There will be a point the Seahawks offense breaks out. We hope. But the woes also extend to the kicking game. You would hope that the offense would be bad, but they were still kicking field goals. Instead, Myers has the fewest field goals made per game. The fewest attempts per game. And he’s scored fewer than eight fantasy points in nine of his last 10. Oh, and the FT has not allowed a top-10 kicker since Week 3. So, there’s that.