NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Intro

Thanksgiving is a time for celebration and I know a lot of you want to have some fantasy plays while you're enjoying some turkey this weekend. But when you do that, make sure you are starting guys you would normally start otherwise. Like it makes sense to start David Montgomery this week. He's one of the best running backs in fantasy football. And he's got a great matchup against the Lions.

You probably don't need to start Jamaal Williams﻿. I mean, ever. Not just on Thanksgiving.

But I did want to give you some nuggets so you can drop some knowledge on your family. And if they are anything like my family, they will feign interest and be all, "That's great, Rank," while they go back to their phones. And if you're asking yourself, "Does Rank's family refer to him as Rank?" They sure do.

But here's some cool stuff you need to know.

D'Andre Swift had 130 rushing yards in Week 10 against the Steelers and 136 rushing yards in Week 11 against the Browns, setting a new career high in each game. Should he hit the century mark on Thanksgiving against the Bears, Swift would be the first Lions player with 100-plus rush yards in three consecutive games since Hall of Famer Barry Sanders had a five-game streak in Weeks 7-11, 1998.

The Raiders have pressured the opposing QB on 35.9% of dropbacks this season, the highest pressure rate by any defense, according to Next Gen Stats. Dak Prescott has been undeterred by pressure this season, ranking in the top five in the NFL in passing touchdowns (five, tied for fourth-most) and passer rating (92.5, fourth) on pass attempts when under pressure.

It will be a matchup of strength versus strength when Josh Allen and the Bills take on the Saints defense on Thanksgiving. According to Next Gen Stats, Allen leads the NFL with 16 passing TDs on downfield passes (10-plus air yards) this season and also ranks in the top five in completion percentage (55.1, fourth) and passer rating (127.4, third) on such attempts. The Saints have been one of the best defenses against downfield passes in 2021, allowing a 38.9 completion percentage (second in NFL) and 69.5 passer rating (third) on those throws.