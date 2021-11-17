NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers

Let’s keep talking about these rookies. Having these three guys enter the league at the same time is like when The Shield made its way to WWE TV, joining an already great cast of young superstars. Seriously, we are stacked at receiver now. Waddle has averaged 15.5 fantasy points per game over the last five weeks, making him the WR18 over that time. No small feat given the Dolphins' quarterback issues. The Jets have allowed the most fantasy points per game to receivers over the last three weeks.