NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
I don’t want to be dismissive of the Titans defense because they are good. But they keep giving up production to opposing receivers. Tennessee has allowed the most receptions, yards and fantasy points to the position this season. Those are just the facts. Cooks has a 30 percent target share which is currently fourth in the NFL.
You read my thoughts on Cam Newton in the opener. And if you didn’t read that part because I started talking about AEW, let me give you the Floyds -- I like him. Cam, Moore this week. D.J. has had at least seven targets in every game this season. The Football Team has allowed a top-12 receiver in three of its last five games. The injuries continue to pile up for the Football Team, too. Especially on the defensive line.
Oh man, I remember when Ja’Marr Chase couldn’t catch and DeVonta Smith was too small to play in the NFL. Time moves rather quickly. DeVonta has put up more than 22 fantasy points in back-to-back games. The Saints have allowed the third-most receiving yards per game and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to receivers this year. You should be great playing him this week.
Let’s keep talking about these rookies. Having these three guys enter the league at the same time is like when The Shield made its way to WWE TV, joining an already great cast of young superstars. Seriously, we are stacked at receiver now. Waddle has averaged 15.5 fantasy points per game over the last five weeks, making him the WR18 over that time. No small feat given the Dolphins' quarterback issues. The Jets have allowed the most fantasy points per game to receivers over the last three weeks.
I don’t want to do this because, you know, I’m a Bears fan and everything. But I’ve got to level with you people: The Bears have allowed three top-10 receivers in the last three games. Brown has at least 12 targets in three straight. And with the Ravens falling behind early and having to play catchup, this should be a great chance for them. I lost you with that last part, eh? That’s fair. Still a great matchup, tho. (I also don’t know when I started spelling words like I’m a Gen Z kid, either.)
I’m a big Elijah Moore guy. I mean, he’s often overlooked when we talk about the rookie receivers, and yeah, I had to pause for a second to remember if he was a rookie. He is. Sorry, don’t mind my internal monologue. Here’s my deal with Elijah: He’s had at least six targets and 10 fantasy points in four straight games. The Dolphins have allowed the second-most receiving yards and third-most fantasy points per game to receivers this year.
Sit 'Em
I know, you folks see the Jaguars and you want to start everybody. How did that work out for you two weeks ago? HOW? I’m not even convinced the 49ers win this one, though they should. But here’s the brutal truth about Aiyuk -- he’s invisible when Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are on the field for the 49ers. If the 49ers receivers were The Plastics, he’d be Karen Smith.
Hilton made his return last week and had one catch (on five targets) in the win over Jacksonville. I’m not hopeful for much more this week against the Bills, who have allowed the fewest points to receivers this season. I barely trust Michael Pittman Jr. this week, but feel like you kind of have to play him.
This should be a high-scoring game, which will make people wonder if Hardman is a sneaky flex option. He’s not. Hardman had two receptions for 27 yards against the Raiders. He did get his required rushing attempt, which was nice. But you can’t really trust him against the Cowboys. I know people keep trying to make him a thing, like "fetch." (BOOM, two Mean Girls references, I’m on a roll.)
Edwards scored last week, but let’s not get all crazy over it. He’s limited to just four targets per game. I’m serious, he’s had exactly four targets in each of his last four games. You can’t expect much upside with such limited opportunities. I’m still sort of waiting for the Raiders to remember Darren Waller is a member of their team. But I still have Edwards behind Waller and Hunter Renfrow in this offense. And maybe DeSean Jackson, but my patience is wearing thin with him.