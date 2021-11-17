NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Browns are coming off a hugely disappointing performance against the Patriots, but as I’ve said already (actually, I write these out of order) no need to panic about the Browns after one week. Bill Belichick does this to people. I’m confident the Browns are going to rebound, so I’d stream McLaughlin against the Lions who have allowed the most fantasy points to kickers this season.
Speaking of a guy who just faced the Lions, here comes Boswell. The Chargers are one of those teams that continue to frustrate me, but that’s another conversation for another day. I mean, I thought you were different, Staley! In any event, the Chargers have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. So this one is a lock. I know, it’s kind of obvious. The most-obvious play this week is actually Justin Tucker, but some dudes on Twitter would lose their minds if I mentioned him. So, I’m hoping picking Boswell kind of flies under the radar.
Sanders had just his second double-digit point total of the season, scoring 10 points in the Dolphins' win over the Ravens. Otherwise, he’s been a very middling kicker this season. He’s got a great matchup, however, against the Jets, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to kickers this season. The New York weather is expected to be mild, if you’re worried about warm-weather kickers traveling to the cold. And you might remember, but Sanders had two 50-plus-yard field goals in New York last year. So you’re good.
Crosby has been missing a lot of kicks this year, it seems. Not enough for my liking, and I’m sure the Vikings fans could commiserate as well. The Vikings have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers this season -- nearly 10 points a game.
Sit 'Em
The Packers' defense has been pretty good. This isn’t a knock against Kirk Cousins (maybe a little bit), but I have him listed as a sit this week. So perhaps there could be additional opportunities for Joseph to kick some field goals. The Packers, though, have allowed the fewest points to kickers over the season. I’m just telling you what the book is telling you to do. Joseph could kick seven field goals in this one, and you can blow me up on social. I’m just telling you the matchup is bad. I’m not the one kicking, or trying to block the kick.
Well, this dude got a zero against the Packers last week, which wasn’t great. I’m not saying it’s a lock that he is going to score some points this week, but the Cardinals have actually been the stingiest team against kickers over the past four weeks, even better than the season-leading Packers. Again, I’m just providing you with the information.
We like Brian Johnson. We do. The Eagles have been really good against opposing kickers this year. They have allowed an average of five points against kickers in the last four weeks, that’s the third-lowest in the NFL over that stretch. The weather shouldn’t be too much of an issue. But we haven’t seen this rookie kick that much outdoors at the NFL level. But he did play at Virginia Tech, so he’s good. But the matchup. The matchup we don’t like.