NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers

The Packers' defense has been pretty good. This isn’t a knock against Kirk Cousins (maybe a little bit), but I have him listed as a sit this week. So perhaps there could be additional opportunities for Joseph to kick some field goals. The Packers, though, have allowed the fewest points to kickers over the season. I’m just telling you what the book is telling you to do. Joseph could kick seven field goals in this one, and you can blow me up on social. I’m just telling you the matchup is bad. I’m not the one kicking, or trying to block the kick.