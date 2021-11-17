NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
You might have watched this past week and just figured it was a Travis Kelce thing, but the Raiders have had trouble stopping opposing tight ends. The Raiders have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Uzomah has had some hits and misses this year. And you probably dropped him during the bye week because he didn’t do much in Week 9. But he’s a really good option this week versus Las Vegas.
If you watched the Week 9 Monday night game, you noticed Justin Fields started taking apart the Steelers' zone by going to his guy, Cole. There is some real chemistry going on between the two of them. And the matchup against the Ravens is one of the best. Baltimore has allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this season, including six touchdowns.
The Eagles have been the most generous to fantasy tight ends this season. Trautman had six targets last week, which he turned into five receptions for 32 yards. So you’re going to need a touchdown to make this a huge game this week. Trautman doesn’t have a receiving touchdown this season. And only one for his career. The Eagles have allowed a league-high eight touchdowns to tight ends this season.
Look, the Texans always give up touchdowns to rando tight ends. We know this. And I’m going with Swaim because he’s fourth on the team with 26 targets this season (Jeremy McNichols is SECOND). He’s the safest one. So if you’re looking to stream a tight end, that’s cool. But we all need to recognize that it’s going to be MyCole Pruitt who ends up scoring touchdowns, right? Right? I know you all hate when I hedge, but I’m just giving you the truth.
Sit 'Em
I mean, I’m not sure anybody is in a hurry to start any member of the Seahawks offense after what happened last week. And I’m not saying the Seahawks are going to get shut out again. But at the same time, you’re not going to want to go with Everett against the Cardinals this week. The Birds have been the toughest against tight ends this year.
Obviously, Davante Adams is the most targeted pass catcher for the Packers. But people overlook the fact that Aaron Jones is the second-most targeted player on the squad. And the Packers are going to need to replace that production. I don’t think it’s going to be from the tight end position. The Vikings have been the toughest team against tight ends over the last four weeks.
Doyle had a modest two-game touchdown streak snapped against the Jaguars last week. And he’s a touchdown-dependent tight end for sure. I absolutely don’t like the matchup against the Bills this week. Buffalo has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this year, including just two TDs.
Goedert left Sunday’s game with a concussion and didn’t return. So we will continue to monitor his status for this week’s game. But I’m not quite sure that I would want to get him into the lineup if he is going to be able to play. The Saints have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends over the last month.