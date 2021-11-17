NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight ends

Look, the Texans always give up touchdowns to rando tight ends. We know this. And I’m going with Swaim because he’s fourth on the team with 26 targets this season (Jeremy McNichols is SECOND). He’s the safest one. So if you’re looking to stream a tight end, that’s cool. But we all need to recognize that it’s going to be MyCole Pruitt who ends up scoring touchdowns, right? Right? I know you all hate when I hedge, but I’m just giving you the truth.