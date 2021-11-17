NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks

I mean, starting a Giants QB against Tom Brady has worked in the past but I’m not going to do that here. It’s been very liberating not having to at least be tempted to start Jones last week while he was on a bye. And you’re not going to get me this week, even if Taylor Heinicke was pretty decent last week against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay had their wake-up game. The Bucs have allowed 17 touchdown passes this year. You can throw on this secondary … but no. I’m not doing it. I have to denounce this move in public so I won’t go back on my word. I can’t do it.