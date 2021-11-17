NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Conner has been pretty great for the Birds this season. He leads the NFL in touchdowns and is the RB4 since Week 3. It’s like he’s found his perfect role in in Arizona. Love the matchup this week, too. The Seahawks have allowed a top-five running back in three of their last four games, and a top-12 running back in six of their last nine. Or in two-thirds of their last nine, because I’m teaching my daughter math right now so that’s the way I’m looking at it.
Things were not great for the Browns last week. But DEJ was pretty dang great. Which is kind of a hollow victory. Like having the nicest house in Cleveland. Just kidding! Cleveland is a lovely place. I mean it. But let’s look at this, DEJ has at least 22 fantasy points in both starts. And he’s going to be fine if Nick Chubb returns. Detroit has allowed the second-most touchdowns and fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
I know, it’s always shaky with Gaskin. We’re never comfortable with this. It’s kind of like when there’s an earthquake in California. I always tell my kids there’s nothing to worry about. But still, you’re kind of worried that the ground below you is going to turn into quicksand. But he’s had at least 15 touches in four straight. The Jets have allowed the most yards, touchdowns and fantasy points to running backs this year.
November Lenny is here! Roll with it, I’m just trying to have a little bit of fun here. Fournette has scored at least 16 fantasy points in four of his last five games. He’s seventh among running backs in targets (5.3 per game). The Giants have allowed the sixth-most points to running backs in the last six weeks.
I know, starting Jacobs is like staying at the Luxor. It’s not quite as nice as it used to be, but it’s still fun. Jacobs has scored double-digit fantasy points in six of seven games this season. The Bengals have allowed at least one top-25 running back in every game this season. It’s like the cocktail waitress that’s always there with your drink when you’re at the slots.
The NFC South is having a revival with legends returning home. Ingram is one of those guys and his touches, yards and fantasy points have increased in two straight games. He played 85% of the snaps versus Tennessee in Week 10. The Eagles have allowed a top-25 running back in six of eight.
Sit 'Em
Scott had a pretty nice game against the Broncos getting into double-digit points, and he’s been a solid contributor since Miles Sanders has been out. I have him lower on the list because it’s a really tough matchup for the Eagles running backs this week against the Saints, who have been tough on RBs this year. He’s more of a low-end flex play for me this week.
You love the matchup for sure. But Peterson just isn’t what he once was. It’s like seeing Smash Mouth for free on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. It’s cool to see them out there still doing their thing, but at some point you realize a lot has changed since they have been on top, you know, walking on the sun. Don’t worry, your parents loved that joke. But what we do love is D'Onta Foreman is starting to become the go-to guy for the Titans offense and he might be worth a look.
Look, Booker was pretty good and had a nice game in Week 9 against the Raiders. But it looks like his time could be coming to an end this week with Saquon Barkley coming back. And even then, this is a tough matchup against the Buccaneers. I’d hang onto him, if you could. You never know with these injuries. I just can’t play him this week with everything going on.
I’m not sure if you saw the catch that Darrel Williams made against the Raiders, but that should have pretty much ended the CEH era as a viable fantasy option. It’s time to leave him on the bench and for some teams, he could be waiver wire fodder.