NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running backs

You love the matchup for sure. But Peterson just isn’t what he once was. It’s like seeing Smash Mouth for free on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. It’s cool to see them out there still doing their thing, but at some point you realize a lot has changed since they have been on top, you know, walking on the sun. Don’t worry, your parents loved that joke. But what we do love is ﻿﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿﻿ is starting to become the go-to guy for the Titans offense and he might be worth a look.