NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Intro

Cam Newton is back!

And it was the best news of the weekend, rivaled only by Adam "Hangman" Page winning the AEW title over Kenny Omega on Saturday night. The culmination of a year-long story (actually more) that had a satisfying ending. Kudos to Tony Khan and the AEW team. But the biggest question now is what happens next?

And I'm talking about Cam here, though I would love to dive deep into how I would book Page's title reign, starting with his first match against Bryan Danielson. But that's not what you are here for. Maybe one of my editors, Grant Gordon. Otherwise I'll stick to football here.

Actually, let me get in a quick Noah Syndergaard take here -- kidding.

Here's my deal with Cam. I love having him back in the NFL. The league just feels right when he's here. We already saw his immediate impact, too, scoring two touchdowns the first two times he touched the ball. I'll also point out that Cam was flagged for excessive celebration, which tracks. I mean, if he had made a gesture to the crowd and told them that he still *bleeping* owns them, well, the NFL would have celebrated and made GIFs and YouTube videos about it. But Cam was flagged.

But really, those plays are why I'm excited. Cam is back as a safe-floor quarterback play because of his running ability and the fact he's the best goal-line back on the team. I know that some of you are bummed he takes touchdowns away from ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, but that's really not CMC's game. He relies on catching the football. Sam Darnold had a rushing touchdown in Week 1. CMC still scored 27 fantasy points that week. Stop worrying about that.

I also love that Robby Anderson was used near the goal line. D.J. Moore could become a thing. And we even have Tommy Tremble﻿. TOMMY TREMBLE! I mean, Cam had such great chemistry with Greg Olsen. I'm starting to dream here.