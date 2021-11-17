NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

I understand that it’s the Ron Rivera REVENGE GAME. But I can’t make the start in good faith. Especially now that Cam Newton is back and looking better than ever. By the way, I found it quaint that Cam was flagged for his celebration after his touchdown when he told everyone he was back. Maybe if he had dropped an F-bomb and told the crowd that he owned them, maybe they would have given him the benefit of the doubt. The Panthers have given up a lot of points to opposing DSTs recently, but I saw a different offense this week. I’d beware about this one.