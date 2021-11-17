NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Look, the Titans are the best team in football right now. I know the Packers are playing great, too. But it’s the Titans. I almost worry about a letdown after they played (and beat) five playoff teams. The matchup is too good, however. The Texans are top-five in points allowed to opposing DSTs. The Titans defense has played much better, too. Tennessee had four sacks in Week 10. Which was impressive against a team that had allowed an average of just 1.6 per game heading into the week.
Hey, given Tom Brady’s history against the Giants, maybe we should take New York here. Just kidding. This isn’t the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers were flat against the Football Team on Sunday. I’m sure you know that by now. But the Giants have allowed the most points to DSTs this season. And we’ve seen a lot of instances of teams coming off a bye and actually playing poorly.
The Dolphins are coming off an impressive win over Baltimore. Mike White is coming off an four-interception game. I mean, we should probably be avoiding the Dolphins for that very reason. But I’m old enough to remember when teams would put together impressive back-to-back wins. We are chasing, but that’s what you do when you’re looking to pick up a defense.
It was terrible for the Browns last week. But it’s terrible for the Lions every week. Jared Goff has never won a game without Sean McVay. You might have heard that. But can we take a moment to recognize the fact McVay took Goff to a Super Bowl. Detroit finally didn’t lose for the first time since (checks notes) beating the Bears last year. That was truly awful, for the record. But don’t be daunted because the Browns looked so bad in New England. Fire them up against the Lions this week.
Sit 'Em
The Saints defense has been solid this season but managed just two points on the road against the Titans. The matchup versus the Eagles this week is actually pretty tough. Philly played one of its best games of the season last week against the Broncos. The Eagles have allowed just 1.75 fantasy points to defenses over the past month.
The Colts were a solid play last week scoring 12 points against Jacksonville, but it’s time to move Indy to the waiver wire as it faces off against the Bills, who have allowed the third-fewest points to defenses this season (though, the matchup hasn’t been as robust as of late). And as an added bonus they have the Buccaneers the following week. If you have an extremely deep bench, the Colts face the Texans in Week 13.
I understand that it’s the Ron Rivera REVENGE GAME. But I can’t make the start in good faith. Especially now that Cam Newton is back and looking better than ever. By the way, I found it quaint that Cam was flagged for his celebration after his touchdown when he told everyone he was back. Maybe if he had dropped an F-bomb and told the crowd that he owned them, maybe they would have given him the benefit of the doubt. The Panthers have given up a lot of points to opposing DSTs recently, but I saw a different offense this week. I’d beware about this one.
The Chiefs have been solid on defense over the last three weeks, including seven points against the Raiders as they looked like the Chiefs again. It’s risky not starting them against the Cowboys, who looked miserable against the Broncos two weeks ago before rebounding with 43 points against the Falcons last Sunday.