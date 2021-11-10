NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

You have to start your tight ends against the Eagles. You have to. The Chargers finished with three tight ends in the top nine on Sunday. THREE. With both Stephen Anderson and Donald Parham scoring more points than Jared Cook. You know, the guy we started. I really did hate Week 9. But we’re playing the matchup here. Fant missed last week, so it will be important to monitor his status as the week goes on. Would I even be willing to switch to Albert Okwegbunam if Fant is unavailable? I might. You just try me. You don’t know what I’ll do!