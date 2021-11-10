NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Intro

And if you think I'm going to mention the Titans' win over the Rams, I'm not gonna. Because I picked the Titans to win that game because I know ball, apparently.

But you know what I want to talk about, and that's Justin Fields﻿. Who was phenomenal against the Steelers on Monday night. And I know this might sound like a biased Bears fan -- which I am -- but Justin was PFF's highest-graded quarterback in Week 9. And I know it's insulting to the players who obviously want to win a football game because this is what they do. Fans of the team, however, can rejoice in what they are seeing from Justin.

He's a rookie. Making his Monday night debut in Pittsburgh. And he went out there and did just about everything in his power to win that football game. He led the two-minute offense and drove through that vaunted Steelers defense. He had 26 seconds to get his team into field goal range and he came just five yards short. And Justin had to do that against an officiating crew where even the most ardent of Bears haters would admit it was slightly skewed against them.

There are no moral victories in the NFL. But when you look at the quarterback landscape of the NFC North next season. And you see Kirk Cousins﻿. The journeyman the Lions add. Jordan LOLove. Justin Fields is the best of that group.