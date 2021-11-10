NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

The Chiefs were the second-most generous team to opposing defenses heading into Week 9, which is how we all drew that up. The FPA still says to start the defenses against the Chiefs, if you are strictly adhering to that. I know I might be living in the past a bit with the Chiefs. But the Raiders did allow close to 70 points in two games against the Chiefs last season. It is really hard to believe the Chiefs are going to get to that level again this season. But if they could turn it around, they would use the familiarity of a division foe to work in their favor.