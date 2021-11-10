NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Buccaneers took the week off and watched a number of their closest competitors pull a pratfall this week, like it was a slapstick Kevin Smith movie. The Buccaneers return to action this week to face the Football Team that they beat in the playoffs last year. But what is more significant to us here reading this piece, the Football Team is the most generous to opposing defenses this year.
The Rams were not good against the Titans last week. Which is kind of a huge understatement. Hollywood hasn’t churned out a box office bomb this big since Cats. I don’t know how to even describe what went wrong with the Rams on Sunday night. Though I want to give the Titans a lot of credit. You know, as one of the few that picked the Titans to win. But I will say this is a favorable matchup for the Rams to get back on track with. Because as bad as the Rams were last week, the 49ers were worse.
Speaking of teams that were terrible last week, what exactly were the Cowboys doing against the Broncos? They feel like hey, we have Dak Prescott back and we don’t have to care about anything else? I’m telling you to avoid riding the one-week waves and just bailing on a team. The Falcons can still turn over the ball. They can allow a lot of sacks. And I’m looking for a renewed effort for the Cowboys who didn’t forget about to play football.
The Patriots are 5-4. Amazing, right? And even though the Browns looked great against the Bengals on Sunday, I do have some confidence in the Patriots this week. They held the Panthers running game to just 78 yards. Yes, Christian McCaffrey had just made his return from the IR, but it was significant. The Patriots also forced three turnovers. It’s a low-key sneaky start, but still a start to me.
Sit 'Em
I mean, does it matter who is running the ball for the Titans? They just find a way to win; which is all you can ask for. The Saints have been one of the most consistent defenses in fantasy, and they weren’t terrible against the Falcons last week (6.0 points). But the Titans pose a new set of challenges and I would make the tough decision to bench the Saints, who not only have the Titans this week, but Philly, the Bills and Cowboys in coming matchups.
The Chiefs were the second-most generous team to opposing defenses heading into Week 9, which is how we all drew that up. The FPA still says to start the defenses against the Chiefs, if you are strictly adhering to that. I know I might be living in the past a bit with the Chiefs. But the Raiders did allow close to 70 points in two games against the Chiefs last season. It is really hard to believe the Chiefs are going to get to that level again this season. But if they could turn it around, they would use the familiarity of a division foe to work in their favor.
Look. Kirk Cousins has a lot of trouble in prime time and against good teams. Neither of which should be a problem this week. I kid, Chargers fans. Please don’t hate me. Or, hate me more than you already do. The Vikings offense has been pretty good. They have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing DSTs, which is a mild surprise because of Cousins. But he’s been good. The Chargers are a good defense, I just feel like there are better defenses to stream this week and would only take a shot with the Chargers in deeper leagues.
This is the one for those of you to screengrab and be all, “how does this clown have a job?” I bring up the Eagles because the Broncos are one of those teams people think to stream against because of the quarterback situation. But the Broncos were tied for second in fewest points allowed to opposing DSTs heading into last week.