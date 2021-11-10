NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

Drake was tied with Hunter Renfrow in targets for the Raiders last week. And you know, it makes a lot of sense for him to see more opportunity against the Chiefs this week. Kansas City has struggled defensively in recent weeks. Well, not against Jordan Love. But I mean, that was Jordan Love. A player who was so great in college, he wasn’t even the WAC Player of the Year. Which would have been some feat because Utah State is in the Mountain West. None of this matters. I love the opportunity with Drake who had 100 scrimmage yards last week.