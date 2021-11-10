NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Chase Edmonds is going to miss some time. I don’t expect Conner to get 40-plus carries or anything like that. But he’s the goal-line option on a pretty high-powered offense. No matter who the quarterback is. Even if he cedes some work to Eno Benjamin, I still expect Conner to be effective enough. I like the matchup. The Panthers have allowed the fourth-fewest points to the position on the season, but have been more generous in recent weeks, giving up four total touchdowns to running backs in their last four games.
I mean, he’s the only offensive threat for the Lions. Fine, T.J. Hockenson, you are on that short list, too. Swift had a nice three-game stretch before he struggled against the Eagles right before the Lions' bye. But you understand how you could barely pay attention on the Friday before spring break, right? NFL players aren’t going to be much different. The Bears had success with David Montgomery on Monday night, I expect the Lions to follow that up with a solid outing against the Steelers.
I’m done fighting it. Gordon is going to be a fixture on this team until he’s not. It’s like the friend of one of your really good friends. And if you want to invite Javonte Williams to the party, you know you have to invite Gordon to come along, too. Gordon has scored 10-plus points in four consecutive games. He’s had a touchdown in three straight.
We know that Fournette is great running the football. But he’s starting to gain the trust of Tom Brady in the passing game, too. That’s the key. Once you break into Tom’s inner circle, you have to cherish the opportunity and not let go. The Football Team has been strong against the run in recent weeks. But I trust this Bucs offense.
The Jets have been very generous to opposing running backs this season. Like when airlines used to really care about their customers. Just kidding, I always have great service on the airlines. The Jets have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs over the past month. Zack Moss is working through an injury designation. I’m always hesitant to start Singletary because of his touchdown allergy. But there could be a good opportunity this week.
Drake was tied with Hunter Renfrow in targets for the Raiders last week. And you know, it makes a lot of sense for him to see more opportunity against the Chiefs this week. Kansas City has struggled defensively in recent weeks. Well, not against Jordan Love. But I mean, that was Jordan Love. A player who was so great in college, he wasn’t even the WAC Player of the Year. Which would have been some feat because Utah State is in the Mountain West. None of this matters. I love the opportunity with Drake who had 100 scrimmage yards last week.
I can’t sit Jordan this week. I thought about it. But the matchup against the Broncos is pretty good. Denver has allowed the third-most points to fantasy running backs over the past month. Jordan has taken over as the lead back for the Eagles, which I didn’t see happening. I mean, we were playing that Kenny G (Gainwell) smooth jazz a few weeks ago. But now we want to join Jordan’s rarified air. Sorry, that was a weak attempt at a pun. I’ll do better.
Sit 'Em
It’s not unusual to see a small concert venue playing host to a band you used to love in the past in Los Angeles. So I guess it stands to reason that having Peterson return to the NFL -- and score a touchdown -- in L.A. was pretty much on brand. Like seeing Smash Mouth performing a free show at the Santa Monica Pier. But I don’t love the matchup this week against the Saints. The Saints have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.
I really hate to do this. Gibson was supposed to be the CMC of the FT. But he’s been MIA on my FFT. He hasn’t scored a touchdown in three weeks. He’s yet to top 60 rushing yards in the last few weeks. Some of it, maybe a lot of it, has to do with his injury. And maybe he’ll have a renewed focus coming off the bye week. But I still see J.D. McKissic getting some usage in this game so I’m going to stay away.
I mean, like, you might not even need him on your roster anymore. Even Giovani Bernard has more usage in the Buccaneers backfield. Although, that’s not really a slight because Gio is pretty awesome. But Jones rushed just three times against the Saints. He had one target. He’s not a factor in this offense.