NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

The Raiders played pretty well against the Chiefs last year. You know, back when the Chiefs were good. Now that the Chiefs are washed, the Raiders should play much better. What, is that not cool to say? Look, the Chiefs aren’t playing great. What do you want from me? Renfrow was second on the team with eight targets last week. Second only to Darren Waller, who you know to start in this one. I’m rolling with Renfrow as well. I expect this to be one of the higher-scoring games of the weekend. At least from the Raiders side.