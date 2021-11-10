NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Chris has thrived without Antonio Brown in the lineup and coach Bruce Arians intimated A.B. won’t be back this week as he’s still in a walking boot after the bye week. And if I’m the Bucs, there’s no need to really rush him back out onto the field. So this should be another banner week for Chris who has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games. And he’s got the Football Team which has been the most generous against opposing receivers this year.
The Cowboys offense struggled against the Broncos, a team that traded away Von Miller, mind you. I don’t know if you are old enough to remember the Bill Simmons Ewing Theory. I’m not sure that quite applies here, because Miller was once a Super Bowl MVP, so forget I said anything. Cooper was third on the team on Sunday in targets behind CeeDee Lamb and Malik Turner. And he was not targeted in the red zone, which is kind of alarming. But I look forward to him getting back on track against the Falcons this week.
The Browns are a better team without Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns are more about scheme than any one player. That said, this is a good matchup against the Patriots who have been somewhat generous to opposing receivers over the past month. While the Patriots have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points overall to receivers, they have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers over the past month, including seven touchdowns to the position. And they faced Sam Darnold in that stretch. I know that sounds like a cheap shot. Sam is my dude. But they’ve had his number.
Brown was one of my favorite receivers coming into this season. I loved him. And he was the best in Weeks 7-8, before he was held to less than 10 points against the Rams on Sunday. But that’s cool. You need to chill, brah. I love going up against the Saints this week. New Orleans has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers over the past month. I’m not sure if this will be a letdown game for the Titans this week. Maybe. But I’m not going against the Titans. I can’t go there.
Look, I was pretty vocal against starting Williams last week. And I know a lot of you Trevors on YouTube got upset with me because I'm giving the business to some of my co-hosts on the Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em show. But I was super passionate about that. Kind of like how I claimed I didn’t really care if the Bears won on Monday night and I was out on the Total Access set cussing up a storm. But that’s not what you’re looking for here. Williams has scored fewer than 10 points in three consecutive games. He should get back to double digits against the Vikings.
The Raiders played pretty well against the Chiefs last year. You know, back when the Chiefs were good. Now that the Chiefs are washed, the Raiders should play much better. What, is that not cool to say? Look, the Chiefs aren’t playing great. What do you want from me? Renfrow was second on the team with eight targets last week. Second only to Darren Waller, who you know to start in this one. I’m rolling with Renfrow as well. I expect this to be one of the higher-scoring games of the weekend. At least from the Raiders side.
Sit 'Em
Moore was a preseason favorite of a lot of fantasy dorks. And even real draft people like Daniel Jeremiah. He loved Moore. And when DJ makes a fantasy pick, I always take note. Moore had a breakout game against the Colts with eight targets, seven receptions, 84 yards and a pair of scores. But I don’t think I can start him this week against the Bills who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to receivers. And honestly, I’m looking at Moore as a long-term player. Especially if Mike White ends up as the quarterback again.
It feels really difficult to bench Thielen considering he’s on a three-game touchdown streak. But then again, it’s bound to end, right? And if you believe stuff like that I’m going to ask you to leave. What I will tell you is Thielen has topped 100 receiving yards only once this season. The Chargers have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to receivers over the last four weeks, and second-fewest overall on the season. This burned me last week when I said to sit DeVonta Smith. But Justin Jefferson is the only one I’m comfortable starting this week against Los Angeles.
The Eagles have been rather tough against opposing receivers this season. I mean, Keenan Allen had a great game against the Eagles last week. But that’s Keenan Allen. I would say Patrick might not be in that category. No disrespect or anything like that. To me, I feel really good about starting Jerry Jeudy this week. Well, not that great. Patrick has been good. But I have him moving down the pecking order if Noah Fant returns. The Eagles struggle against tight ends.
Zaccheaus did score two touchdowns on Sunday, and I’m so happy for him. I mean, I had some Cordarrelle Patterson and could have used those scores, but you do you, Matt Ryan. Don’t worry about our feelings. Still, it’s important to note the most targeted receivers for the Falcons will be Cordarrelle, Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts. And even Hayden Hurst. I mean, Zaccheaus did lead the Falcons with two red zone targets (hence two touchdowns), but that’s a tough way to live.