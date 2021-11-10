NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
I made the joke that Wentz and Frank Reich teaming up was similar to Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn trying to recapture the magic of Swingers by making Made. But I went back to watch Made and it wasn’t that bad. And hey look, Wentz has played well recently. He’s had at least three touchdowns in back-to-back games. He’s had two-plus touchdowns in six straight. The Jaguars played really well against Josh Allen last week. Josh Allen, in particular. But my friends in Duval County have allowed a top-12 quarterback in six of eight games this season.
He’s the QB2 on the season. There are going to be some rough starts. It’s what Cousins does. But he’s been one of the most consistent quarterbacks on the year. The Chargers aren’t a great matchup. They are good. But they have allowed at least two touchdowns in three of their last six games. I just expect the Chargers to put up some points, and the Vikings to have to answer in kind. Justin Herbert and Cousins should be great this week.
If you’re skittish because the Broncos shut down Dak Prescott last week, I can certainly understand your apprehension. It’s understandable. Feels like people are just waiting to hate on Jalen and that’s on you. But my dude has had at least 20 fantasy points in seven of nine games this year. Denver has allowed at least two passing touchdowns in three of the last five games.
You might thinking that this is weird, considering Russ is one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. But I’m anticipating a lot of questions about him because of the injury and the fact the Packers were pretty good against Patrick Mahomes last week. Wilson has played well this year, with at least 20 fantasy points in three of his last four full games. Don’t fool around with this, you’re playing Wilson in season-long formats. Daily? Fine, go with somebody else.
Can we take a moment to recognize that Teddy Two Gloves has played really well over the past couple of weeks? This Broncos team traded Von Miller and then went to Dallas to pull off a huge upset. And they are in the middle of this wild AFC race. Teddy has two-plus touchdowns in four of his last five. The Eagles have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks over the last five weeks.
The Titans keep winning, but Tannehill hasn’t put up the best fantasy numbers. But he’s been good. At least two touchdowns in three straight games. He’s had at least 19 points in two of his last three. Tannehill has this safe floor, the team is too good for him to really poop the bed for you. We are just waiting for a huge pop game where he goes for like 30 or something. Not sure it happens this week, but this is a Titans offense that is evolving. So he’s a solid start for those of you love the safe floor.
I honestly thought about sitting Ryan this week, but he’s been pretty good over the past couple of games. Throwing for 300-plus yards in three of his last four games, with two touchdowns in those contests as well. It’s risky, because he still has that awful game against the Panthers that is looming over him. However, if the Cowboys offense responds the way I expect them to after last week’s beat down, I look forward to the Falcons having to throw the football, which means more opportunity for Ryan. And that’s what we are looking for opportunity. I know a lot of you think that we need to be to predict the future, but we’re taking educated points of view.
Sit 'Em
Oh my gosh, Big Ben makes 2015 Peyton Manning look like prime Johnny Unitas. And I’m not sure why Unitas was my default there, considering most of you have never even heard of him. Johnny U is worth a Google at least. Here’s my thing with the Steelers. You stole one against the Bears on Monday night. But I like Najee Harris against the Lions this week, and for the Steelers to move the ball on the ground and be modest with their passing production.
I’m impressed by Jones. He’s thrown a touchdown pass in seven games this season, most by any rookie. He also joined Andrew Luck and Dak Prescott as the only rookies since the merger to have at least five wins, 10 passing touchdowns and 2,000 passing yards in their first nine career games. So he’s been good, but I’m not sure I love this matchup against the Browns and I will seek out other options.
The Browns are a much better team without Odell Beckham Jr. That’s not a slam against the player. Not at all. The Browns are all about scheme. Running the ball. Throwing to spots. The Browns need to be free to find the spots without having to appease a superstar wide receiver. They will be better off in the long run. No disrespect to Odell. All that said, I still don’t like starting him against the Patriots.