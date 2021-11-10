NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
My guy! Did you think I wasn’t going to mention Younghoe after he won a game with a walk-off kick for the third time this season? This dude has been amazing. Absolutely clutch and what’s weird is he was floating around the waiver wire recently. And what’s important to note here, Brandon McManus is coming off a huge game against the Cowboys. Could McManus join Younghoe as a start this week? You’ll have to read on. But I do want to note the Cowboys have allowed an average of less than seven points per game to kickers. I honestly don’t care. Younghoe is matchup proof.
The Lions are the most generous team to opposing kickers this season. And even though I’m always apprehensive about the Steelers kickers (it’s mostly the stadium), I’m happy to take a chance here. Even though the Steelers are coming off a win over the Bears. I’m still a believer. In the matchup at least.
Bass had double-digit points in four of his last five (and eight in the game he didn’t) before Sunday’s game down in Duval County. He was the lone bright spot for the Bills with seven points. This should be a great opportunity against the Jets, who are top-five in points allowed to the position.
I’m super interested to see how this game works out. I might even try to get into the building on Sunday morning. Just because I want to see Hopkins up close. Well, and Austin Ekeler, too. But Hopkins was good for the Chargers on Sunday against a familiar foe, the Eagles. The matchup against the Vikings is nice, too. They are one of the most generous against kickers this year. And if I’m not mistaken, this is a REVENGE GAME for Hopkins. Nope. Wait. Totally mistaken. My bad.
Sit 'Em
The Packers have been the toughest team against kickers this season. And look, the Chiefs have struggled in recent weeks. But credit the Packers defense for playing really well against Kansas City. And trust me, I never want to give the Packers credit for anything. But I do here. So I’m going to look for another kicker this week.
My guy Zane wasn’t too bad against the Patriots, as he scored seven points for the Panthers. But the matchup against the Cardinals this week is just lousy. And honestly, until this Panthers offense gets its stuff together, I’m going to have a hard time playing any of their non-CMC players.
McManus is coming off his best game since Week 3 when he scored 13 points against the Cowboys. But he had a long stretch of single-digit points, which had reached five games before a nice outing against the Cowboys. The Eagles have been really tough against kickers this season.
I know this might seem like I’m picking on the Jets, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m kidding. He hasn’t been bad since he scored a single point against the Patriots in Week 7. I will tell you, however, I don’t like the matchup against the Bills this week. It’s just too tough. The Bills have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to kickers this year. Even with the nine points they gave up last week against my friends down in Duval County.