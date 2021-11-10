NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

My guy! Did you think I wasn’t going to mention Younghoe after he won a game with a walk-off kick for the third time this season? This dude has been amazing. Absolutely clutch and what’s weird is he was floating around the waiver wire recently. And what’s important to note here, ﻿﻿﻿Brandon McManus﻿﻿﻿ is coming off a huge game against the Cowboys. Could McManus join Younghoe as a start this week? You’ll have to read on. But I do want to note the Cowboys have allowed an average of less than seven points per game to kickers. I honestly don’t care. Younghoe is matchup proof.