New Titans RB Adrian Peterson chose another chance at football over 'Dancing with the Stars'

Early in the fall, Adrian Peterson's phone was ringing.

There were football teams checking on the future Hall of Fame veteran who was still a free agent. And then there were the non-football calls.

According to agent Ron Slavin of SportStars, while Peterson was training in an attempt to play a 15th season, a representative from Dancing with the Stars reached out to the running back about a possible stint on the show. One of the most popular shows on TV, Dancing with the Stars would have been something Peterson considered.

But it was early in September, and Peterson still wanted to play. While the producers would have allowed him to leave the live fall show (which began in late September) for the NFL if he ended up signing, he wanted his full attention to be on the field.

So, Peterson turned down the chance and kept training.

All of that pays off tonight as he takes the field for Titans-Rams as part of a group taking the place of injured superstar running back Derrick Henry.

"I feel good," Peterson said after a practice this week. "If they call my number, I'm going to go out there and contribute any way that I can. I do a great job of keeping myself prepared for a moment like this."

The stint on Dancing with the Stars likely would have earned Peterson several hundred thousand dollars.

Peterson initially signed to the practice squad, but was elevated to the 53-man on Friday. He worked out for the team on Monday, and he was signed immediately. After diving into the playbook, he impressed enough where he's expected to be active tonight.