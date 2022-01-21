NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rams baffle Tom Brady; Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase go off

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Divisional Round schedule).
David Carr: The Rams' defense forced Kyler Murray into throwing a pair of interceptions in Los Angeles' wild-card win. The D shows up in a big way again this weekend against the defending Super Bowl champs, picking off Tom Brady three times -- an interception total the G.O.A.T. hasn't hit in a single game since last season's NFC title bout.
Joe Thomas: Joe Burrow has been unstoppable since Week 16, averaging 405 pass yards per game with a 10:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 136.4 passer rating in that span. He's riding high after leading the Bengals to their first playoff win since the 1990 season and continues his hot streak against the top-seeded Titans on Saturday. Burrow throws for 300 yards and three TDs in an upset victory.
DeAngelo Hall: On Super Wild Card Weekend, the Buffalo Bills scored seven touchdowns (five pass, two rush), while the Kansas City Chiefs had six scores (all passing TDs; five from Patrick Mahomes, one via TE-turned-QB Travis Kelce). When these two teams face off Sunday, I predict they will keep the scoring frenzy going by combining for 11 touchdowns.
Maurice Jones-Drew: The weather forecast for Saturday night's 49ers-Packers game has the temperature dropping into the single digits with a wind chill below zero. That's why I trust A.J. Dillon to be a huge contributing factor. So much so that I think he will outrush the 49ers by himself.
Nate Burleson: The Bengals have perhaps the greatest deep threat in the NFL right now in newbie Ja'Marr Chase, who had seven TD catches on deep passes (20-plus air yards) this season to set a rookie record in the Next Gen Stats era. That success continues against a Titans defense that allowed seven scores on deep passes this season (tied for sixth-most in the NFL), as Chase records 150-plus receiving yards and a touchdown (off a deep pass from Joe Burrow).
Marc Ross: In what could be the game of the year with two of the NFL's brightest starts leading prolific offenses, Bills-Chiefs has many folks anticipating another shootout. These teams averaged 60 total points in their last two meetings. This time, though, it's a defensive struggle, with Leslie Frazier and Steve Spagnuolo each keeping the opposition under 21 points. Ultimately, Kansas City finds a way to get back to the AFC title game with a last-second field goal.
Full NFL Divisional Round schedule
Saturday, January 22
- Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+)
- San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET on FOX/FOX Deportes)
Sunday, January 23
- Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock/Universo)
- Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount+)