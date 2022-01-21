NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rams baffle Tom Brady; Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase go off

Joe Thomas: Joe Burrow has been unstoppable since Week 16, averaging 405 pass yards per game with a 10:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 136.4 passer rating in that span. He's riding high after leading the Bengals to their first playoff win since the 1990 season and continues his hot streak against the top-seeded Titans on Saturday. Burrow throws for 300 yards and three TDs in an upset victory.

DeAngelo Hall: On Super Wild Card Weekend, the Buffalo Bills scored seven touchdowns (five pass, two rush), while the Kansas City Chiefs had six scores (all passing TDs; five from ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, one via TE-turned-QB ﻿Travis Kelce﻿). When these two teams face off Sunday, I predict they will keep the scoring frenzy going by combining for 11 touchdowns.