Around the NFL

Joe Burrow downplays Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years: 'This is how it's gonna be from here on out'

Published: Jan 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ wasn't around for any of the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff miseries of the past, and therefore he's not saddled by them.

That was, in essence, the quarterback's stance when asked Tuesday about the 31 years that separated the Bengals' 26-19 win over the Raiders and their previous playoff win.

"I tried to downplay it and all that because this is how it's gonna be from here on out," Burrow said, per the team's official web site. "It was a great win for us. But now this is the standard for the bare minimum every year going forward."

That's the sort of confidence that should be expected of a young, gifted quarterback who lit up the league for 4,611 passing yards and an NFL-best 70.4 percent completion rate in just his second pro season. But forgive Bengals fans if it takes them some time to grasp the concept of playoff success as a minimum standard.

Cincinnati reached the playoffs for five consecutive years from 2011-2015, only to be summarily dismissed in the Wild Card Round each time. The club endured a 15-year playoff drought from 1991-2005 -- a stretch during which their outstanding quarterback was born. The Bengals' most recent playoff win prior to last Saturday came against the Houston Oilers, 41-14, on Jan. 6, 1991. A week later, they were dispatched by the Raiders.

Burrow will look to carry the Bengals' playoff momentum forward against the Tennessee Titans in the opening game of the Divisional Round on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS). A win would mark the first time the club has put together back-to-back playoff victories since their last Super Bowl team of 1988-89. It's been a long time coming, but for Burrow, only a year too late.

"I thought it would happen last year," Burrow said. "Unfortunately, I got hurt. But we weren't super good last year. But this year, this is the expectation."

Related Content

news

NFL fines Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking player on helmet

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking Bucs safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during the team's 31-15 playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Jalen Hurts enters offseason as starting QB for 2022

The Eagles plan to ride into 2022 with ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ as their starting quarterback. GM Howie Roseman praised Hurts' development Wednesday while affirming the QB has done enough to head into the offseason as the starter.
news

Sean McVay: Rams have 'tremendous respect (for), but not fear' of Tom Brady

Fresh off beating the Cardinals in ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s first career postseason start, the Rams must swiftly turn their attention to facing a quarterback who laps the field in playoff wins, Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady.
news

Ryan Tannehill on Titans' path to No. 1 seed in AFC: 'It hasn't always been perfect and pretty'

Tennessee's up-and-down season saw just three Titans offensive players start all 17 games in the regular season. And still, Ryan Tannehill's team finished with a 12-5 record.
news

Niners ask Trey Lance to imitate Aaron Rodgers in practice as prep for Packers

Trey Lance will play a vital role for the San Francisco 49ers this week as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers. The rookie quarterback is tasked with being Aaron Rodgers for the scout team in practices this week.
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid compares winning Super Bowls to 'chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid relates winning multiple Super Bowls to eating another slice of cake when asked if he's getting complacent having already won a championship.
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby stumps for Rich Bisaccia as head coach: 'He's the best man for the job'

Defensive end Maxx Crosby provided an unequivocal endorsement for Rich Bisaccia as Raiders head coach on Tuesday during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues apology for supporting fans throwing trash at officials: 'I deeply regret the comments I made'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday released a statement apologizing for his comments Sunday in which he commended fans for throwing debris at officials following an NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton after four seasons

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they had parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, as well as defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.
news

Jaguars unlikely to hire Alabama OC Bill O'Brien as head coach

Among a deep list of candidates for the Jaguars' head coaching job, it appears Bill O'Brien won't be rising to the top. The Alabama offensive coordinator is unlikely to be the team's choice, according to Mike Garafolo. 
news

Mike Tomlin 'excited' about challenge of finding Steelers' next franchise QB

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era is upon Pittsburgh. After 18 seasons with Big Ben under center, the Steelers will have a new full-time starting quarterback for the first time in Mike Tomlin's tenure.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW