NFL community celebrates America 250 on Fourth of July

NFL teams and players are joining in with their fellow Americans on social media to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday this Fourth of July.
Here's a collection of tributes to Independence Day on social media from around the league:
Happy 4th of July, Bird Gang! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/MieiTrOZtC— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th, Dirty Birds! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/AINUliAaGi— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th to the Flock! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Kov8mEWys2— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th of July, Bills Mafia and HAPPY 250th, AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7cXxHFVbUF— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th of July 🎆 pic.twitter.com/x7hqNYU77u— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 4, 2026
Have a safe & happy 4th! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5nZfioUVU1— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 4, 2026
Celebrating the stars and 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘦𝘴. pic.twitter.com/hu7QyhsS4j— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 4, 2026
wishing the #DawgPound a safe and happy 4th of July! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/wTPkxvGotC— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 4, 2026
Happy Independence Day, #CowboysNation 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PtDlWxWTkN— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th of July, #BroncosCountry! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/kmZ78DYkNu— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 4, 2026
TWO FIDDY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VASizrG2G7— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th y'all! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/1BeN0i2OeZ— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 4, 2026
It's about U.S. 🇺🇸#America250 | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/e4m9YdCILk— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 4, 2026
Let's hear it for the red, white, and blue! Have a safe and happy Fourth of July 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ww63nz5nq5— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 4, 2026
Happy Independence Day 🇺🇸 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/JKQk37FurB— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸🎆 pic.twitter.com/agMFRhegaB— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 4, 2026
Happy Independence Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3Jah5HGhyY— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 4, 2026
Happy 250th Independence Day! 🎆🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G99ReeNCeg— New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 4, 2026
Happy Independence Day! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lOOqQ5fBrH— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LiseniZI8A— New York Giants (@Giants) July 4, 2026
Celebrating 250 years 🇺🇸— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/uoCFv5W12H
Happy 250th Independence Day! 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/qatQNBpMX9— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 4, 2026
Happy 4th of July! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/ZWMlhbbhYY— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 4, 2026
Wishing you a Happy 4th, @12s. pic.twitter.com/7qRNjaS73v— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 4, 2026
It doesn't get more American than this 🇺🇸😎 pic.twitter.com/0pMYoLN740— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 4, 2026
Celebrating 250 years of the USA 🇺🇸— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 4, 2026
Happy Fourth of July Titans fans! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/Vc73TrLnof
Celebrating 250 years 🇺🇸 #America250 pic.twitter.com/KNXkO1cU7J— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 4, 2026