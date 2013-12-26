NFL coaching roundup: Who's on the hot seat?

The offseason starts for 20 teams on Monday. Don't expect a long wait before major changes are made in many NFL cities.
After eight head coach firings last offseason, we expected things to be quieter this time around. But it's not shaping up that way.
The Houston Texans already have moved on from Gary Kubiak. There are at least eight other teams with open questions at head coach, and there is always a surprise team or two that no one saw coming. Let's break down the places to watch next week:
High alert
Minnesota Vikings: NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported in mid-December that the chances of Leslie Frazier returning to Minnesota were "grim." The team's Week 16 blowout loss in Cincinnati won't change that. Frazier's mismanagement of his quarterback situation and a defense that is dead last in points allowed don't help his case.
Tennessee Titans: Coach Mike Munchak has been on thin ice for a while, according to NFL Media columnist Michael Silver. The Titans' play down the stretch hasn't done anything to change that. Silver reports that the Titans plan to keep general manager Ruston Webster around. Following the death of owner Bud Adams, the team is being run by Adams' son-in-law Tommy Smith, who holds a CEO and team president title. Ownership change often results in coaching change.
Detroit Lions: Conventional wisdom heading into this season was that Jim Schwartz needed to make the playoffs to keep his job. The Lions fell short, whether you want to call that a "failure" or not. The Lions' mental errors were the most consistent aspect of the team.
Team sources told Rapoport that Schwartz was not likely to keep his job, as the internal belief in Detroit is that the team has enough talent to win. With Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson, Ndamukong Suh, Nick Fairley and DeAndre Levy on the roster, it would be an attractive job.
UPDATE: Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that the expectation from inside the building -- including from Schwartz -- is that the coaching staff will be fired following the Lions' disappointing season.
Washington Redskins:Mike Shanahan has said repeatedly that he wants to return to the Redskins and that he expects a quick decision from owner Dan Snyder after the season. Members of Shanahan's staff were bracing for a possible firing as early as Dec. 9, according to NFL Media's Jeff Darlington. The team's coordinators spoke this week about the job in the past tense. Shanahan has only one year left on his contract.
Up in the air
Dallas Cowboys: Owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly supported coach Jason Garrett all season, recently saying that Garrett's "future is bright" in Dallas. Jones has invested a lot of time and money in Garrett. Still, a Cowboys loss on Sunday would be the third straight season in which Dallas went 8-8 after losing a winner-take-all game in Week 17. That's only going to increase public pressure to make a change.
Oakland Raiders:Silver reported that Dennis Allen is on the hot seat. The Raiders' performance down the stretch was expected to decide Allen's fate, with his chances of staying increasing greatly if the team remained competitive. They have lost by an average of 16 points the last three weeks. GM Reggie McKenzie is expected to be safe, according to Silver.
UPDATE: Silver reports owner Mark Davis has given both McKenzie and Allen signals this week that he is leaning toward keeping them in 2014. Sources familiar with Davis' thinking note to Silver that an embarrassing loss to the Broncos on Sunday could change things.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Greg Schiano looked to be in deep trouble when the Buccaneers started the season 0-8. But they are 4-3 since, and Schiano's contract runs another three years. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Glazer family gave Schiano another season.
New York Jets:Rex Ryanreportedly told his team that the "word on the street" is that he is nearing the end of his tenure with the Jets. The reality: No one seems to know what owner Woody Johnson and general manager John Idzik are thinking in regard to Ryan's future. A new general manager -- Idzik was hired last year -- often means a new head coach before long. Ryan, however, is coming off one of his finest coaching jobs.
UPDATE: Rapoport reported Saturday that there has been no definitive word from ownership to Ryan on his future, but the vibes within the Jets' facility recently have turned positive. Rapoport added Sunday that Idzik is pushing Ryan to make changes on his defensive staff.
You never know
New York Giants: The Giants aren't going to fire Tom Coughlin. But the two-time Super Bowl champion has admittedly re-evaluated his career on an annual basis, and it's possible Coughlin could shock everyone and walk away from the game. Way back in October, a high-ranking Giants source told Rapoport that Coughlin will have the opportunity to decide his own fate at the end of the season. Sources close to Coughlin told Rapoport back then that the coach plans to return for 2014.
Miami Dolphins: Coach Joe Philbin has done a good job overall navigating the team through a turbulent season. It's hard to imagine the Dolphins making a change, but GM Jeff Ireland's future is up in the air. After Sunday's 19-0 loss in Buffalo, another big letdown this week against the New York Jets could make both men vulnerable.
