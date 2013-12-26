NFL coaching roundup: Who's on the hot seat?

New York Jets:Rex Ryanreportedly told his team that the "word on the street" is that he is nearing the end of his tenure with the Jets. The reality: No one seems to know what owner Woody Johnson and general manager John Idzik are thinking in regard to Ryan's future. A new general manager -- Idzik was hired last year -- often means a new head coach before long. Ryan, however, is coming off one of his finest coaching jobs.