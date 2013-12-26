Around the League

Presented By

NFL coaching roundup: Who's on the hot seat?

Published: Dec 26, 2013 at 01:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The offseason starts for 20 teams on Monday. Don't expect a long wait before major changes are made in many NFL cities.

After eight head coach firings last offseason, we expected things to be quieter this time around. But it's not shaping up that way.

The Houston Texans already have moved on from Gary Kubiak. There are at least eight other teams with open questions at head coach, and there is always a surprise team or two that no one saw coming. Let's break down the places to watch next week:

High alert

Billick: Cases for coaches under fire

brian-billick_110908_65.jpg

With Black Monday nearing, Brian Billick lays out the reasons that several coaches on the hot seat should keep their jobs. READ

Minnesota Vikings: NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported in mid-December that the chances of Leslie Frazier returning to Minnesota were "grim." The team's Week 16 blowout loss in Cincinnati won't change that. Frazier's mismanagement of his quarterback situation and a defense that is dead last in points allowed don't help his case.

Tennessee Titans: Coach Mike Munchak has been on thin ice for a while, according to NFL Media columnist Michael Silver. The Titans' play down the stretch hasn't done anything to change that. Silver reports that the Titans plan to keep general manager Ruston Webster around. Following the death of owner Bud Adams, the team is being run by Adams' son-in-law Tommy Smith, who holds a CEO and team president title. Ownership change often results in coaching change.

*The "Around The League Podcast" recently broke down coaches on the hot seat. *

Detroit Lions: Conventional wisdom heading into this season was that Jim Schwartz needed to make the playoffs to keep his job. The Lions fell short, whether you want to call that a "failure" or not. The Lions' mental errors were the most consistent aspect of the team.

Team sources told Rapoport that Schwartz was not likely to keep his job, as the internal belief in Detroit is that the team has enough talent to win. With Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson, Ndamukong Suh, Nick Fairley and DeAndre Levy on the roster, it would be an attractive job.

UPDATE: Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that the expectation from inside the building -- including from Schwartz -- is that the coaching staff will be fired following the Lions' disappointing season.

Harrison: Week 17 Game Picks

It all comes down to a final week packed with now-or-never matchups. Elliot Harrison makes his Week 17 picks. READ

Washington Redskins:Mike Shanahan has said repeatedly that he wants to return to the Redskins and that he expects a quick decision from owner Dan Snyder after the season. Members of Shanahan's staff were bracing for a possible firing as early as Dec. 9, according to NFL Media's Jeff Darlington. The team's coordinators spoke this week about the job in the past tense. Shanahan has only one year left on his contract.

Up in the air

Dallas Cowboys: Owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly supported coach Jason Garrett all season, recently saying that Garrett's "future is bright" in Dallas. Jones has invested a lot of time and money in Garrett. Still, a Cowboys loss on Sunday would be the third straight season in which Dallas went 8-8 after losing a winner-take-all game in Week 17. That's only going to increase public pressure to make a change.

Oakland Raiders:Silver reported that Dennis Allen is on the hot seat. The Raiders' performance down the stretch was expected to decide Allen's fate, with his chances of staying increasing greatly if the team remained competitive. They have lost by an average of 16 points the last three weeks. GM Reggie McKenzie is expected to be safe, according to Silver.

UPDATE: Silver reports owner Mark Davis has given both McKenzie and Allen signals this week that he is leaning toward keeping them in 2014. Sources familiar with Davis' thinking note to Silver that an embarrassing loss to the Broncos on Sunday could change things.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Greg Schiano looked to be in deep trouble when the Buccaneers started the season 0-8. But they are 4-3 since, and Schiano's contract runs another three years. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Glazer family gave Schiano another season.

New York Jets:Rex Ryanreportedly told his team that the "word on the street" is that he is nearing the end of his tenure with the Jets. The reality: No one seems to know what owner Woody Johnson and general manager John Idzik are thinking in regard to Ryan's future. A new general manager -- Idzik was hired last year -- often means a new head coach before long. Ryan, however, is coming off one of his finest coaching jobs.

UPDATE: Rapoport reported Saturday that there has been no definitive word from ownership to Ryan on his future, but the vibes within the Jets' facility recently have turned positive. Rapoport added Sunday that Idzik is pushing Ryan to make changes on his defensive staff.

You never know

New York Giants: The Giants aren't going to fire Tom Coughlin. But the two-time Super Bowl champion has admittedly re-evaluated his career on an annual basis, and it's possible Coughlin could shock everyone and walk away from the game. Way back in October, a high-ranking Giants source told Rapoport that Coughlin will have the opportunity to decide his own fate at the end of the season. Sources close to Coughlin told Rapoport back then that the coach plans to return for 2014.

Miami Dolphins: Coach Joe Philbin has done a good job overall navigating the team through a turbulent season. It's hard to imagine the Dolphins making a change, but GM Jeff Ireland's future is up in the air. After Sunday's 19-0 loss in Buffalo, another big letdown this week against the New York Jets could make both men vulnerable.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down the playoff picture and filled out our Pro Bowl ballots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW