NFL announces dates for 2027 draft in Washington, D.C.

The 2027 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place Thursday, April 29 to Saturday, May 1, 2027, in Washington, D.C., the NFL announced today.

Hosted in partnership with the Washington Commanders and Events DC, the free three-day event will bring fans from around the world to the nation's capital for one of the most anticipated events in sports. The 2027 NFL Draft will take place across iconic locations throughout Washington, D.C., with the National Mall anchoring the Draft Theater in front of the Capitol and the NFL Draft Experience spanning Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th Streets. Additional event elements will be situated throughout the footprint surrounding the National Mall.

"The NFL Draft continues to grow as one of our biggest and most accessible events, and we are excited to welcome fans and prospects to Washington, D.C., in 2027," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, international and global events. "Our nation's capital will provide an incredible, iconically American stage to host fans from around the world, as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars."

Over the course of the three-day event, D.C. will host a slate of free Draft activities, including a variety of community events, the Draft Entertainment Series presented by Bud Light and the NFL Draft Experience -- the ultimate free fan festival that invites fans to participate in immersive exhibits, challenge their skills in interactive games, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, enjoy the youth-focused Play 60 Zone, shop exclusive NFL merchandise and score autographs from current players and Legends.

"Washington, DC is excited to host the 2027 NFL Draft, inviting football fans from across the nation and around the world to experience an unforgettable celebration," said Angie M. Gates, president and CEO, Events DC. "We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and the community to deliver a world-class event that embodies the dynamic spirit of our city."

"We are proud to partner with the NFL, Events DC and the District to bring the 2027 NFL Draft to Washington, D.C.," said Mark Clouse, president of the Washington Commanders. "This is a historic moment for our organization, our fans, and the entire region. The Draft has become one of the premier events in sports and entertainment, and with the momentum around football in this area, from the rapid growth of youth flag football to our return to the RFK site, there is no better time to bring it to the nation's capital. Football is woven into the fabric of this city, and we look forward to creating a memorable experience for all fans and celebrating the next generation of NFL players as they realize their dreams."

"We are thrilled to welcome the 2027 NFL Draft to the Sports Capital," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. "We saw the enthusiasm from fans at this year's Draft, and so, we want people to start planning their trips to D.C. now. We have world-class hotels and restaurants, spring is a beautiful time to be in D.C., and we're a city that loves to celebrate sports. So, mark your calendars for April 29, and we'll see you in D.C."