NFL and USAA Announce Salute to Service Award Nominees

Chicago Bears cornerback **CHARLES TILLMAN** was named last year's winner. USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other services to members of the U.S. military and their families, contributed $25,000 in his honor to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. Tillman, whose father served 20 years in the Army, has been a longstanding advocate of recognizing military members and veterans. Tillman will serve on the award panel and vote for this year's winner.