NFL and USAA Announce Salute to Service Award Nominees

The NFL and USAA, the NFL's Official Military Appreciation Sponsor, announced nominees for the third annual NFL Salute to Service Award today. Teams nominated players, alumni, coaches and personnel who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.
Finalists for the award will be announced in January and the winner will be named at the "3rd Annual NFL Honors" awards show in New York City on FOX on Saturday, Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl. Below is a list of the 2013 Salute to Service Team nominees.
Chicago Bears cornerback **CHARLES TILLMAN** was named last year's winner. USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other services to members of the U.S. military and their families, contributed $25,000 in his honor to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. Tillman, whose father served 20 years in the Army, has been a longstanding advocate of recognizing military members and veterans. Tillman will serve on the award panel and vote for this year's winner.
Throughout November, as part of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign, teams will designate one home game to honor the military. For every point scored during the NFL's 32 designated Salute to Service games, the league will donate $100 to each of its three core, military non-profit partners – the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO, and Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) - for a total of $300 per point.
USAA is working with several teams throughout the Salute to Service campaign to honor service members and their families. Fans in select stadiums will participate in stadium card stunts to thank the military and veterans. Fans can show their appreciation with a digital salute by visiting www.millionfansalute.com. The NFL cities with the most salutes will earn rewards from USAA for their local military community.
This weekend's game will feature several Salute to Service moments. Former presidents GEORGE H.W. BUSH and GEORGE W. BUSH will serve as honorary captains during the Houston Texans game and the New York National Guard will unveil a full-field American flag at the Buffalo Bills game. A USAA card stunt thanking military members and veterans will be featured during the Denver Broncos nationally televised Sunday Night Football game.
To find out more about the NFL's commitment to the military and veterans or to read each team's Salute to Service award nomination, visit www.nfl.com/salute.
