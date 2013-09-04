NFC East is NFL's most unpredictable division for 2013 season

It's hard to believe Eli Manning is 32 years old and starting his 10th NFL season. The quarterback has a very good group of receivers at his disposal, starting with Victor Cruz, who caught 86 passes and scored 10 touchdowns in 2012 and was handsomely rewarded. Second-year receiver Rueben Randle has been a bright spot in the preseason. The running game, which is especially important toward the end of the season, when weather becomes more of a factor, is something of a question mark; veteran Ahmad Bradshaw's now with the Indianapolis Colts, while Andre Brown is out with a leg injury. Second-year running back David Wilson must step up. He's had a tendency to fumble, but he can run. Ultimately, the Giants' offense won't keep them from winning this year.