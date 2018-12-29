NFC coaching outlook: Steve Wilks' Cardinals job in jeopardy

Bucs: Coach Dirk Koetter signed off his last radio show of the season by telling fans, "Whether I'm here or not, I'm always going to be a Buc fan." If this is it, he's gone out with class. The expectation from around the league is that they move on from Koetter, and they have been doing research and making calls to that end. There are two caveats: No one knows for sure what the Glazers will do when they meet after the season and a source involved said don't just assume Koetter is fired because that's what the public thinks. There are scenarios where Koetter, GM Jason Licht, and QB Jameis Winston all stay for one more year. But those appear to be long shots. Interestingly, all the assistants are on expiring deals, so there wouldn't be the usual expense to start fresh. From the other side, offensive coordinator Todd Monken will be a sought-after OC candidate, as well as in consideration for head coach jobs.