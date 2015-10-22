New York Jets' stellar defense poised to fuel playoff push

Given the ability of Wilkerson and Richardson to create opportunities for others, the Jets' acquisition of Leonard Williams made the defensive line downright scary. The 6-5, 302-pound rookie entered the NFL viewed as the top defensive prospect in the 2015 draft class, based on his remarkable athleticism, agility and strength. He reminded some scouts of Richard Seymour during the pre-draft process, due to his potential impact as a versatile inside-outside defender. The Jets have taken advantage of his skills by deploying him at multiple spots along the line. He has aligned as a defensive tackle in four-man fronts and played as a defensive end (5-technique) on three-man lines. Williams' positional flexibility has allowed Bowles to create chaos on the interior on passing downs while also adding a little size and strength to the mix on run downs.