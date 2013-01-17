New York Jets expected to offer John Idzik GM position

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Thursday that Seahawks vice president of football administration John Idzik is expected to be offered the New York Jets' general manager job, according to Seahawks sources. The Seahawks lost their defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it sounds like they might lose a front-office member, too.
The Jets have struggled to fill their GM position. Some top candidates have taken jobs elsewhere. Others reportedly have pulled out of the running. Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported the Jetswere having trouble "giving the job away." Coach Rex Ryan was not involved in interviews with prospective GMs.
It's now up to Idzik if he wants to take on the challenge of rebuilding one of the shakiest offenses in football.