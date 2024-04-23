New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Jets fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for New York's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
New York Jets Draft Overview
2023 record: 7-10
Third in AFC East; missed playoffs
Jets 2024 draft picks (7):
Round 1, pick 10
Round 3, pick 72
Round 4, pick 111
Round 4, pick 135 (compensatory pick from Morgan Moses trade to Baltimore Ravens)
Round 6, pick 185
Round 6, pick 203 (acquired from Denver Broncos in Zach Wilson trade)
Round 7, pick 257 (compensatory pick)
Jets team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Tight end, safety, wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback
Projected Jets first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 10
|Daniel Jeremiah
|WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. (OSU) - via projected trade to No. 5
|Charles Davis
|TE Brock Bowers (UGA)
|Lance Zierlein
|TE Brock Bowers (UGA)
|Bucky Brooks
|TE Brock Bowers (UGA)
|Peter Schrager
|TE Brock Bowers (UGA)
Jets 2024 Opponents:
Home
Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Colts, Texans, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos
Away
Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Titans, Jaguars, 49ers, Cardinals, Steelers, Vikings
Jets Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|CB Isaiah Oliver (49ers)
|DE Bryce Huff (Eagles)
|QB Tyrod Taylor (Giants)
|G Laken Tomlinson (released)
|G John Simpson (Ravens)
|TE C.J. Uzomah (released)
|DT Javon Kinlaw (49ers)
|S Jordan Whitehead (Buccaneers)
|DT Leki Fotu (Cardinals)
|QB Brett Rypien (Bears)
|OT Morgan Moses (trade - Ravens)
|DT Quinton Jefferson (Browns)
|OT Tyron Smith (Cowboys)
|CB Bryce Hall (Buccaneers)
|WR Mike Williams (Chargers)
|QB Zach Wilson (trade - Broncos)
|EDGE Haason Reddick (trade - Eagles)
Jets Decision Makers
Chairman and CEO: Robert Johnson
President: Hymie Elhai
General Manager: Joe Douglas
Head Coach: Robert Saleh
Joe Douglas
Joe Douglas was hired as Jets general manager in June 2019.
Jets Draft Notes since 2020
- 33 players selected, incl. 7 first-round picks
- Selected QB Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021
- 2 Pro Bowl selections (CB Sauce Gardner, LB Jermaine Johnson II)
- Selected Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year in the 1st-Round of the 2022 Draft (CB Sauce Gardner & WR Garrett Wilson)
- The 2022 Jets were 1 of 3 teams since 1970 to select both the Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year in the same class (2017 NO & 2023 HOU)
- WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10 ovr): Leads NYJ with 2,145 rec yds & 7 rec TD since 2022
- CB Sauce Gardner (No. 4 ovr): 1st-Team All-Pro in both of his first 2 seasons
- NYJ had two 1st-round picks in both the 2021 & 2022 Drafts due to trading S Jamal Adams to SEA
- NYJ used the extra 2021 1st-round pick from SEA on G Alijah Vera-Tucker (traded up from No. 23 to No. 14)
- NYJ used the extra 2022 1st-round pick from SEA on OROY WR Garrett Wilson
- NYJ used 3 of their 4 first round picks over the last two drafts on defensive players
- DE Will McDonald IV (No. 15 overall in 2023), CB Sauce Gardner (No. 4 overall in 2022) & OLB Jermaine Johnson II (No. 26 overall in 2022)
- Gardner is a 2-time All-Pro & Pro Bowler; Johnson is a 1-time Pro Bowler
- The Jets traded for former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in April 2023 (4-time AP NFL MVP)
- Gave 2023 1st Round (No. 13), 2023 2nd Round (No. 42), 2023 6th Round (No. 207), 2024 2nd Round (No. 41) for Rodgers, 2023 1st Round (Will McDonald IV) & 2023 5th Round (Christopher Smith)
- Rodgers tore his Achilles on NYJ's first drive of the season (1 pass att, 0 comp)
- 7 different QBs made a start for the Jets over the last 2 seasons
- Zach Wilson (20 starts: 9-11 W-L), Mike White (4 starts: 1-3 W-L), Joe Flacco (4 starts: 1-3 W-L), Trevor Siemian (3 starts: 2-1 W-L), Tim Boyle (2 starts: 0-2 W-L), Chris Streveler (1 start: 0-1 W-L), Rodgers (1 start: tore Achilles on 1st drive)
- Douglas has used a top 3 round pick on every offensive/defensive position except interior DL & LB
Highest drafted Jets player by position, since 2020:
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Zach Wilson
|1st
|2nd
|2021
|RB
|Breece Hall
|2nd
|36th
|2022
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|1st
|10th
|2022
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|3rd
|101st
|2022
|OT
|Mekhi Becton
|1st
|11th
|2020
|IOL
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|1st
|14th
|2021
|DT
|Jonathan Marshall
|6th
|207th
|2021
|EDGE
|Will McDonald IV
|1st
|15th
|2023
|LB
|Zaire Barnes
|6th
|184th
|2023
|CB
|Sauce Gardner
|1st
|4th
|2022
|S
|Ashtyn Davis
|3rd
|68th
|2020
Last time Jets picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2021
|Zach Wilson
|BYU
|2nd
|RB
|1990
|Blair Thomas
|Penn St.
|2nd
|WR
|2022
|Garrett Wilson
|Ohio State
|10th
|TE
|2008
|Dustin Keller
|Purdue
|30th
|OT
|2020
|Mekhi Becton
|Louisville
|11th
|OG
|2021
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|USC
|14th
|C
|2006
|Nick Mangold
|Ohio State
|29th
|DE
|2023
|Will McDonald IV
|Iowa State
|15th
|DT
|2019
|Quinnen Williams
|Alabama
|3rd
|LB
|2016
|Darron Lee
|Ohio State
|20th
|CB
|2022
|Sauce Gardner
|Cincinnati
|4th
|S
|2017
|Jamal Adams
|LSU
|6th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 22, 2024.