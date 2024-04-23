New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Joe Douglas

Joe Douglas was hired as Jets general manager in June 2019.

Jets Draft Notes since 2020

- 33 players selected, incl. 7 first-round picks

- Selected QB Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021

- 2 Pro Bowl selections (CB Sauce Gardner, LB Jermaine Johnson II)

- Selected Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year in the 1st-Round of the 2022 Draft (CB Sauce Gardner & WR Garrett Wilson)

- The 2022 Jets were 1 of 3 teams since 1970 to select both the Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year in the same class (2017 NO & 2023 HOU)

- WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10 ovr): Leads NYJ with 2,145 rec yds & 7 rec TD since 2022

- CB Sauce Gardner (No. 4 ovr): 1st-Team All-Pro in both of his first 2 seasons

- NYJ had two 1st-round picks in both the 2021 & 2022 Drafts due to trading S Jamal Adams to SEA

- NYJ used the extra 2021 1st-round pick from SEA on G Alijah Vera-Tucker (traded up from No. 23 to No. 14)

- NYJ used the extra 2022 1st-round pick from SEA on OROY WR Garrett Wilson

- NYJ used 3 of their 4 first round picks over the last two drafts on defensive players

- DE Will McDonald IV (No. 15 overall in 2023), CB Sauce Gardner (No. 4 overall in 2022) & OLB Jermaine Johnson II (No. 26 overall in 2022)

- Gardner is a 2-time All-Pro & Pro Bowler; Johnson is a 1-time Pro Bowler

- The Jets traded for former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in April 2023 (4-time AP NFL MVP)

- Gave 2023 1st Round (No. 13), 2023 2nd Round (No. 42), 2023 6th Round (No. 207), 2024 2nd Round (No. 41) for Rodgers, 2023 1st Round (Will McDonald IV) & 2023 5th Round (Christopher Smith)

- Rodgers tore his Achilles on NYJ's first drive of the season (1 pass att, 0 comp)

- 7 different QBs made a start for the Jets over the last 2 seasons

- Zach Wilson (20 starts: 9-11 W-L), Mike White (4 starts: 1-3 W-L), Joe Flacco (4 starts: 1-3 W-L), Trevor Siemian (3 starts: 2-1 W-L), Tim Boyle (2 starts: 0-2 W-L), Chris Streveler (1 start: 0-1 W-L), Rodgers (1 start: tore Achilles on 1st drive)