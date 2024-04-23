 Skip to main content
New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Jets fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for New York's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

New York Jets Draft Overview

2023 record: 7-10
Third in AFC East; missed playoffs

Jets 2024 draft picks (7):

Round 1, pick 10
Round 3, pick 72
Round 4, pick 111
Round 4, pick 135 (compensatory pick from Morgan Moses trade to Baltimore Ravens)
Round 6, pick 185
Round 6, pick 203 (acquired from Denver Broncos in Zach Wilson trade)
Round 7, pick 257 (compensatory pick)

Jets team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Tight end, safety, wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback

Projected Jets first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 10
Daniel Jeremiah WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. (OSU) - via projected trade to No. 5
Charles Davis TE Brock Bowers (UGA)
Lance Zierlein TE Brock Bowers (UGA)
Bucky Brooks TE Brock Bowers (UGA)
Peter Schrager TE Brock Bowers (UGA)

Jets 2024 Opponents:

Home

Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Colts, Texans, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos

Away

Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Titans, Jaguars, 49ers, Cardinals, Steelers, Vikings

Jets Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
CB Isaiah Oliver (49ers) DE Bryce Huff (Eagles)
QB Tyrod Taylor (Giants) G Laken Tomlinson (released)
G John Simpson (Ravens) TE C.J. Uzomah (released)
DT Javon Kinlaw (49ers) S Jordan Whitehead (Buccaneers)
DT Leki Fotu (Cardinals) QB Brett Rypien (Bears)
OT Morgan Moses (trade - Ravens) DT Quinton Jefferson (Browns)
OT Tyron Smith (Cowboys) CB Bryce Hall (Buccaneers)
WR Mike Williams (Chargers) QB Zach Wilson (trade - Broncos)
EDGE Haason Reddick (trade - Eagles)

Jets Decision Makers

Chairman and CEO: Robert Johnson

President: Hymie Elhai

General Manager: Joe Douglas

Head Coach: Robert Saleh

Joe Douglas

Joe Douglas was hired as Jets general manager in June 2019.

Jets Draft Notes since 2020

- 33 players selected, incl. 7 first-round picks

- Selected QB Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in 2021

- 2 Pro Bowl selections (CB Sauce Gardner, LB Jermaine Johnson II)

- Selected Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year in the 1st-Round of the 2022 Draft (CB Sauce Gardner & WR Garrett Wilson)

- The 2022 Jets were 1 of 3 teams since 1970 to select both the Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year in the same class (2017 NO & 2023 HOU)

- WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10 ovr): Leads NYJ with 2,145 rec yds & 7 rec TD since 2022

- CB Sauce Gardner (No. 4 ovr): 1st-Team All-Pro in both of his first 2 seasons

- NYJ had two 1st-round picks in both the 2021 & 2022 Drafts due to trading S Jamal Adams to SEA

- NYJ used the extra 2021 1st-round pick from SEA on G Alijah Vera-Tucker (traded up from No. 23 to No. 14)

- NYJ used the extra 2022 1st-round pick from SEA on OROY WR Garrett Wilson

- NYJ used 3 of their 4 first round picks over the last two drafts on defensive players

- DE Will McDonald IV (No. 15 overall in 2023), CB Sauce Gardner (No. 4 overall in 2022) & OLB Jermaine Johnson II (No. 26 overall in 2022)

- Gardner is a 2-time All-Pro & Pro Bowler; Johnson is a 1-time Pro Bowler

- The Jets traded for former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in April 2023 (4-time AP NFL MVP)

- Gave 2023 1st Round (No. 13), 2023 2nd Round (No. 42), 2023 6th Round (No. 207), 2024 2nd Round (No. 41) for Rodgers, 2023 1st Round (Will McDonald IV) & 2023 5th Round (Christopher Smith)

- Rodgers tore his Achilles on NYJ's first drive of the season (1 pass att, 0 comp)

- 7 different QBs made a start for the Jets over the last 2 seasons

- Zach Wilson (20 starts: 9-11 W-L), Mike White (4 starts: 1-3 W-L), Joe Flacco (4 starts: 1-3 W-L), Trevor Siemian (3 starts: 2-1 W-L), Tim Boyle (2 starts: 0-2 W-L), Chris Streveler (1 start: 0-1 W-L), Rodgers (1 start: tore Achilles on 1st drive)

- Douglas has used a top 3 round pick on every offensive/defensive position except interior DL & LB

Highest drafted Jets player by position, since 2020:

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Zach Wilson 1st 2nd 2021
RB Breece Hall 2nd 36th 2022
WR Garrett Wilson 1st 10th 2022
TE Jeremy Ruckert 3rd 101st 2022
OT Mekhi Becton 1st 11th 2020
IOL Alijah Vera-Tucker 1st 14th 2021
DT Jonathan Marshall 6th 207th 2021
EDGE Will McDonald IV 1st 15th 2023
LB Zaire Barnes 6th 184th 2023
CB Sauce Gardner 1st 4th 2022
S Ashtyn Davis 3rd 68th 2020

Last time Jets picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2021 Zach Wilson BYU 2nd
RB 1990 Blair Thomas Penn St. 2nd
WR 2022 Garrett Wilson Ohio State 10th
TE 2008 Dustin Keller Purdue 30th
OT 2020 Mekhi Becton Louisville 11th
OG 2021 Alijah Vera-Tucker USC 14th
C 2006 Nick Mangold Ohio State 29th
DE 2023 Will McDonald IV Iowa State 15th
DT 2019 Quinnen Williams Alabama 3rd
LB 2016 Darron Lee Ohio State 20th
CB 2022 Sauce Gardner Cincinnati 4th
S 2017 Jamal Adams LSU 6th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 22, 2024.

