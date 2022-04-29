2022 NFL Draft

Giants select Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5, Alabama's Evan Neal at No. 7 in 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 28, 2022 at 08:42 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Giants loaded up in the trenches Thursday night.

New York selected Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth-overall pick and Alabama tackle Evan Neal with the seventh-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Boasting a magnificent mix of speed and power, Thibodeaux's potential and production made him a candidate to be a top-five pick, while questions concerning his desire and effort plagued him during the pre-draft process.

The No. 1 overall high school prospect coming out of Oaks Christian in Southern California, Thibodeaux wasted little time making an impact with the Ducks as he produced nine sacks in his freshman year. In 2021, Thibodeaux produced seven sacks as a junior to go with 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. Thibodeaux has been under a football microscope since he transferred from Los Angeles' Dorsey High School to Oaks Christian, and has matured accordingly, considering business opportunities presented to him among many other factors in his college recruitment before ultimately choosing Oregon over the rest of the Division I powerhouses.

Though he lacks great bend and flexibility, Thibodeaux's toolbox is full when it comes to pass-rushing ability thanks to his size, speed and quickness off the ball. He'll fit in nicely on a defensive front that includes Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. The latter of the two had his fifth-year option picked up by the team Thursday prior to the draft, and he'll have a new running mate in Thibodeaux.

New York finished 25th in the league against the run last season, but it wasn't the only obvious need on its roster. The Giants also entered the draft with a glaring void at tackle and answered that by choosing Neal, a tackle who many saw as the top prospect at his position early in the pre-draft process.

Neal ended up going one pick after Ikem Ekwonu, and both are expected to be able to contribute immediately thanks to their experience playing in multiple positions. Neal will likely slot in at right tackle for the Giants, a position he manned for all 13 games in the 2020 season for the national championship-winning Crimson Tide.

With 2020 choice Andrew Thomas lining up on the left side, the Giants now have bookend first-rounders at both tackle positions. They'll both need to play well in 2022 to give Daniel Jones the best chance of proving he can be New York's franchise quarterback beyond this season.

Related Content

news

Bills trade up to select Florida CB Kaiir Elam with No. 23 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills traded up to select Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Chiefs trade up to select Washington DB Trent McDuffie at No. 21

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Steelers select Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett with No. 20 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles receive A.J. Brown in trade; Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with No. 18 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are receiving WR A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for No. 18 and 101 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tennessee used pick No. 18 on a wide receiver replacement: Treylon Burks.

news

Ravens trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals for first-round draft pick

The Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick No. 100 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a first-round pick (No. 23 overall) on Thursday during the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles trade up to select Georgia DT Jordan Davis with No. 13 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions trade up to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams at No. 12

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Saints trade up to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with No. 11 pick, grab OT Trevor Penning at No. 19

The New Orleans Saints have traded up to select Chris Olave with the No. 11 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. New Orleans later picked OT Trevor Penning at No. 19.

news

Falcons select USC WR Drake London with No. 8 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected USC wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Panthers select N.C. State OT Ickey Ekwonu with No. 6 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Jets select Cincinnati CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 4 pick, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10

The Jets selected Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Not done at No. 4, New York picked up Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick.

