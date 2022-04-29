Giants select Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5, Alabama's Evan Neal at No. 7 in 2022 NFL Draft

The Giants loaded up in the trenches Thursday night.

New York selected Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth-overall pick and Alabama tackle Evan Neal with the seventh-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Boasting a magnificent mix of speed and power, Thibodeaux's potential and production made him a candidate to be a top-five pick, while questions concerning his desire and effort plagued him during the pre-draft process.

The No. 1 overall high school prospect coming out of Oaks Christian in Southern California, Thibodeaux wasted little time making an impact with the Ducks as he produced nine sacks in his freshman year. In 2021, Thibodeaux produced seven sacks as a junior to go with 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. Thibodeaux has been under a football microscope since he transferred from Los Angeles' Dorsey High School to Oaks Christian, and has matured accordingly, considering business opportunities presented to him among many other factors in his college recruitment before ultimately choosing Oregon over the rest of the Division I powerhouses.