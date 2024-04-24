 Skip to main content
New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:40 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Giants fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for New York's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

New York Giants Draft Overview

2023 record: 6-11
Third in NFC East; missed playoffs

Giants 2024 draft picks (6):

Round 1, pick 6
Round 2, pick 47 (From SEA in Leonard Williams trade)
Round 3, 70
Round 4, pick 107
Round 5, pick 166 (acquired from SF; Christian McCaffery trade from Carolina Brian Burns trade)
Round 6, pick 183

Giants team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide receiver, edge rusher, defensive tackle, safety, running back

Projected Giants first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 6
Daniel Jeremiah WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
Charles Davis WR Rome Odunze (WAS)
Lance Zierlein QB Drake Maye (UNC) via projected trade to #3
Bucky Brooks WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
Peter Schrager QB J.J. McCarthy (MICH) via projected trade to #4

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Giants 2024 Opponents:

Home

Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Saints, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings, Colts

Away

Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Seahawks

Giants Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
RB Devin Singletary (Texans) RB Saquon Barkley (Eagles)
T Jermaine Eluemunor (Raiders) G Mark Glowinski (released)
G Jon Runyan Jr. (Packers) S Xavier McKinney (Packers)
QB Drew Lock (Seahawks) QB Tyrod Taylor (Jets)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (Colts) DT A'Shawn Robinson (Panthers)
TE Jack Stoll (Eagles) G Ben Bredeson (Buccanners)
TE Chris Manhertz (Broncos) EDGE Jihad Ward (Vikings)
G Aaron Stinnie (Buccanners) WR Parris Campbell (Eagles)
WR Miles Boykin (Steelers)
DT Jordan Phillips (Bills)
EDGE Brian Burns (trade - Panthers)
S Jalen Mills (Patriots)

Giants Decision Makers

President and CEO: John K. Mara, Esq.

Chairman and Executive VP: Steve Tisch

Senior VP of Player Personnel: Chris Mara

Senior VP & General Manager: Joe Schoen

Head Coach: Brian Daboll

Joe Schoen

- Schoen is entering his 3rd season as Giants GM

- 2017-21: BUF Assistant General Manager

- 2014-16: MIA Director of Player Personnel

- 2013: MIA Assistant Dir. of College Scouting

- 2001-12: Various scouting roles w/ MIA & CAR

- Schoen has been NYG's GM over the past 2 Drafts (2022-23)

- 18 draft selections (8 offense, 10 defense)

- 3 first-rd selections (CB Deonte Banks, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, T Evan Neal)

- Thibodeaux (31), Neal (20) & Banks (15) have started each career game they played

- NYG: 15-18-1 W-L over Schoen's first 2 seasons as GM: 9-7-1 in 2022 (won WC Rd at MIN, lost Div Rd at PHI) & 6-11 in 2023

- Schoen succeeded David Gettleman who was NYG GM from 2018-21

- NYG: 19-46 W-L during span, 29th in NFL

- The Giants have not drafted a Pro Bowler in any of the last 4 NFL Drafts (2020-2023)

- DT Dexter Lawrence (2019 1st-Rd pick) & S Julian Love (2019 4th-Rd pick) are the last players drafted by NYG to be selected to a pro bowl (both drafted by Gettleman)

- The Giants re-signed QB Daniel Jones to a 4-year, $160.0M contract in March 2023

- Jones played 6 games in 2023 (1-5 W-L, 2 pass TD, 6 INT)

- Jones had a career-high 92.5 passer rating in the 2022 season (15 pass TD, 5 INT)

- Jones has 38 pass TD over the last 4 seasons (24 pass TD in 2019 as a rookie)

- The Giants let RB Saquon Barkley leave in free agency this offseason (signed w/ PHI)

- Barkley: 98.8 scrim YPG since 2018 w/ NYG (5th among RBs during span)

- Barkley: 47 scrim TD since 2018 (only NYG player with 20+ TD during span)

- NYG signed Devin Singletary in 2024 FA

- NYG traded for CAR OLB Brian Burns & extended him to a 5-yr, $141.0M deal in March 2024

- Sent: 2024 2nd Rd (#39), 2024 5th Rd (#141) & 2025 5th Rd for Burns & 2025 5th Rd

- Burns has at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first 5 seasons in the NFL

- The Giants recorded just 34 sacks in 2023 (T-28th in NFL)

- Over the past 5 Drafts, the Giants have used a top-60 pick on each offensive/defensive position besides RB, TE & LB

Highest drafted Giants player by position, since 2018:

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Daniel Jones 24 6th 2019
RB Eric Gray 5th 172nd 2023
WR Kadarius Toney 1st 20th 2021
TE Daniel Bellinger 4th 112th 2022
T Andrew Thomas 1st 4th 2020
IOL John Michael Schmitz 2nd 57th 2023
DT Dexter Lawrence 1st 17th 2019
EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux 1st 57th 2022
LB Ryan Connelly 5th 143rd 2019
CB Deonte Banks 1st 24th 2023
S Xavier McKinney 2nd 36th 2020

Last time Giants picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2019 Daniel Jones Duke 6th
RB 2018 Saquon Barkley Penn State 2nd
FB 1965 Tucker Frederickson Auburn 1st
WR 2021 Kadarius Toney Floruda 20th
TE 2017 Evan Ingram Mississippi 23rd
T 2022 Evan Neal Alabama 7th
G 1989 Brian Williams Minnesota 18th
C Never
DE 2010 Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon 5th
DT 2019 Dexter Lawrence Clemson 17th
LB 1984 Carl Banks Michigan State 3rd
CB 2023 Deonte Banks Maryland 24th
S 2008 Kenny Phillips Miami 31st
K Never
P Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

