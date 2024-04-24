New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Joe Schoen

- Schoen is entering his 3rd season as Giants GM

- 2017-21: BUF Assistant General Manager

- 2014-16: MIA Director of Player Personnel

- 2013: MIA Assistant Dir. of College Scouting

- 2001-12: Various scouting roles w/ MIA & CAR

- Schoen has been NYG's GM over the past 2 Drafts (2022-23)

- 18 draft selections (8 offense, 10 defense)

- 3 first-rd selections (CB Deonte Banks, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, T Evan Neal)

- Thibodeaux (31), Neal (20) & Banks (15) have started each career game they played

- NYG: 15-18-1 W-L over Schoen's first 2 seasons as GM: 9-7-1 in 2022 (won WC Rd at MIN, lost Div Rd at PHI) & 6-11 in 2023

- Schoen succeeded David Gettleman who was NYG GM from 2018-21

- NYG: 19-46 W-L during span, 29th in NFL

- The Giants have not drafted a Pro Bowler in any of the last 4 NFL Drafts (2020-2023)

- DT Dexter Lawrence (2019 1st-Rd pick) & S Julian Love (2019 4th-Rd pick) are the last players drafted by NYG to be selected to a pro bowl (both drafted by Gettleman)

- The Giants re-signed QB Daniel Jones to a 4-year, $160.0M contract in March 2023

- Jones played 6 games in 2023 (1-5 W-L, 2 pass TD, 6 INT)

- Jones had a career-high 92.5 passer rating in the 2022 season (15 pass TD, 5 INT)

- Jones has 38 pass TD over the last 4 seasons (24 pass TD in 2019 as a rookie)

- The Giants let RB Saquon Barkley leave in free agency this offseason (signed w/ PHI)

- Barkley: 98.8 scrim YPG since 2018 w/ NYG (5th among RBs during span)

- Barkley: 47 scrim TD since 2018 (only NYG player with 20+ TD during span)

- NYG signed Devin Singletary in 2024 FA

- NYG traded for CAR OLB Brian Burns & extended him to a 5-yr, $141.0M deal in March 2024

- Sent: 2024 2nd Rd (#39), 2024 5th Rd (#141) & 2025 5th Rd for Burns & 2025 5th Rd

- Burns has at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first 5 seasons in the NFL

- The Giants recorded just 34 sacks in 2023 (T-28th in NFL)