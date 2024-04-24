New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Giants fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
New York Giants Draft Overview
2023 record: 6-11
Third in NFC East; missed playoffs
Giants 2024 draft picks (6):
Round 1, pick 6
Round 2, pick 47 (From SEA in Leonard Williams trade)
Round 3, 70
Round 4, pick 107
Round 5, pick 166 (acquired from SF; Christian McCaffery trade from Carolina Brian Burns trade)
Round 6, pick 183
Giants team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Wide receiver, edge rusher, defensive tackle, safety, running back
Projected Giants first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 6
|Daniel Jeremiah
|WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
|Charles Davis
|WR Rome Odunze (WAS)
|Lance Zierlein
|QB Drake Maye (UNC) via projected trade to #3
|Bucky Brooks
|WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
|Peter Schrager
|QB J.J. McCarthy (MICH) via projected trade to #4
Giants 2024 Opponents:
Home
Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Saints, Ravens, Bengals, Vikings, Colts
Away
Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Seahawks
Giants Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|RB Devin Singletary (Texans)
|RB Saquon Barkley (Eagles)
|T Jermaine Eluemunor (Raiders)
|G Mark Glowinski (released)
|G Jon Runyan Jr. (Packers)
|S Xavier McKinney (Packers)
|QB Drew Lock (Seahawks)
|QB Tyrod Taylor (Jets)
|WR Isaiah McKenzie (Colts)
|DT A'Shawn Robinson (Panthers)
|TE Jack Stoll (Eagles)
|G Ben Bredeson (Buccanners)
|TE Chris Manhertz (Broncos)
|EDGE Jihad Ward (Vikings)
|G Aaron Stinnie (Buccanners)
|WR Parris Campbell (Eagles)
|WR Miles Boykin (Steelers)
|DT Jordan Phillips (Bills)
|EDGE Brian Burns (trade - Panthers)
|S Jalen Mills (Patriots)
Giants Decision Makers
President and CEO: John K. Mara, Esq.
Chairman and Executive VP: Steve Tisch
Senior VP of Player Personnel: Chris Mara
Senior VP & General Manager: Joe Schoen
Head Coach: Brian Daboll
Joe Schoen
- Schoen is entering his 3rd season as Giants GM
- 2017-21: BUF Assistant General Manager
- 2014-16: MIA Director of Player Personnel
- 2013: MIA Assistant Dir. of College Scouting
- 2001-12: Various scouting roles w/ MIA & CAR
- Schoen has been NYG's GM over the past 2 Drafts (2022-23)
- 18 draft selections (8 offense, 10 defense)
- 3 first-rd selections (CB Deonte Banks, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, T Evan Neal)
- Thibodeaux (31), Neal (20) & Banks (15) have started each career game they played
- NYG: 15-18-1 W-L over Schoen's first 2 seasons as GM: 9-7-1 in 2022 (won WC Rd at MIN, lost Div Rd at PHI) & 6-11 in 2023
- Schoen succeeded David Gettleman who was NYG GM from 2018-21
- NYG: 19-46 W-L during span, 29th in NFL
- The Giants have not drafted a Pro Bowler in any of the last 4 NFL Drafts (2020-2023)
- DT Dexter Lawrence (2019 1st-Rd pick) & S Julian Love (2019 4th-Rd pick) are the last players drafted by NYG to be selected to a pro bowl (both drafted by Gettleman)
- The Giants re-signed QB Daniel Jones to a 4-year, $160.0M contract in March 2023
- Jones played 6 games in 2023 (1-5 W-L, 2 pass TD, 6 INT)
- Jones had a career-high 92.5 passer rating in the 2022 season (15 pass TD, 5 INT)
- Jones has 38 pass TD over the last 4 seasons (24 pass TD in 2019 as a rookie)
- The Giants let RB Saquon Barkley leave in free agency this offseason (signed w/ PHI)
- Barkley: 98.8 scrim YPG since 2018 w/ NYG (5th among RBs during span)
- Barkley: 47 scrim TD since 2018 (only NYG player with 20+ TD during span)
- NYG signed Devin Singletary in 2024 FA
- NYG traded for CAR OLB Brian Burns & extended him to a 5-yr, $141.0M deal in March 2024
- Sent: 2024 2nd Rd (#39), 2024 5th Rd (#141) & 2025 5th Rd for Burns & 2025 5th Rd
- Burns has at least 7.5 sacks in each of his first 5 seasons in the NFL
- The Giants recorded just 34 sacks in 2023 (T-28th in NFL)
- Over the past 5 Drafts, the Giants have used a top-60 pick on each offensive/defensive position besides RB, TE & LB
Highest drafted Giants player by position, since 2018:
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|24
|6th
|2019
|RB
|Eric Gray
|5th
|172nd
|2023
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|1st
|20th
|2021
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|4th
|112th
|2022
|T
|Andrew Thomas
|1st
|4th
|2020
|IOL
|John Michael Schmitz
|2nd
|57th
|2023
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|1st
|17th
|2019
|EDGE
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|1st
|57th
|2022
|LB
|Ryan Connelly
|5th
|143rd
|2019
|CB
|Deonte Banks
|1st
|24th
|2023
|S
|Xavier McKinney
|2nd
|36th
|2020
Last time Giants picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2019
|Daniel Jones
|Duke
|6th
|RB
|2018
|Saquon Barkley
|Penn State
|2nd
|FB
|1965
|Tucker Frederickson
|Auburn
|1st
|WR
|2021
|Kadarius Toney
|Floruda
|20th
|TE
|2017
|Evan Ingram
|Mississippi
|23rd
|T
|2022
|Evan Neal
|Alabama
|7th
|G
|1989
|Brian Williams
|Minnesota
|18th
|C
|Never
|DE
|2010
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Oregon
|5th
|DT
|2019
|Dexter Lawrence
|Clemson
|17th
|LB
|1984
|Carl Banks
|Michigan State
|3rd
|CB
|2023
|Deonte Banks
|Maryland
|24th
|S
|2008
|Kenny Phillips
|Miami
|31st
|K
|Never
|P
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.