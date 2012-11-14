New Orleans Saints' running game vital to offensive success

A large part of his struggles could be attributed to the lack of a running game and the diminished effectiveness of New Orleans' play-action pass package. With the Saints failing to establish the run early on, opponents would often drop seven and eight defenders into coverage to clog Brees' passing lanes. This would force him to throw more checkdowns to running backs and tight ends or make risky throws into traffic. While Brees definitely possesses the arm strength to fit throws into tight windows, the degree of difficulty brought his success rate down and led to more turnovers. However, the recent change in offensive philosophy has helped Brees rediscover his rhythm, and his numbers are up as a result. Brees has completed 42 of his 59 passes (71 percent) over the past two weeks, with five touchdowns and just one interception. Most importantly, the Saints have reeled off two straight wins behind an offense that is downright scary to defend.