New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Saints fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for New Orleans' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
New Orleans Saints Draft Overview
2023 record: 9-8
Second in NFC South; missed playoffs
Saints 2024 draft picks (9):
Round 1, pick 14
Round 2, pick 45 (acquired from Denver Broncos in Sean Payton trade)
Round 5, pick 150
Round 5, pick 168 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 170 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 175 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 190
Round 6, pick 199 (acquired from Eagles in C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade)
Round 7, pick 239 (acquired from Denver Broncos in Wil Lutz trade)
Saints team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Cornerback, Defensive Tackle, Linebacker
Projected Saints first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 14
|Daniel Jeremiah
|OT Olu Fashanu (PSU)
|Charles Davis
|OT Olu Fashanu (PSU)
|Lance Zierlein
|OT Olu Fashanu (PSU)
|Bucky Brooks
|OT JC Latham (ALA)
|Peter Schrager
|OT Taliese Fuaga (ORST)
Saints 2024 Opponents
Home
Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Eagles, Commanders, Broncos, Raiders, Rams, Browns
Away
Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers
Saints Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|LB Willie Gay (Chiefs)
|DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Texans)
|QB Nathan Peterman (Bears)
|LB Zack Baun (Eagles)
|WR Cedrick Wilson (Dolphins)
|QB Jameis Winston (Browns)
|DE Chase Young (49ers)
|DT Malcolm Roach (Broncos)
|LB Khaleke Hudson (Commanders)
|S Marcus Maye (released)
|WR Michael Thomas (released)
|CB Isaac Yiadom (49ers)
Saints Decision Makers
Owner/CEO: Gayle Benson
Executive VP/General Manager: Mickey Loomis
Head Coach: Dennis Allen
Mickey Loomis
- Loomis has been the Saints Executive VP/GM since 2002
- Oversees coaching, player personnel & scouting, salary cap management, contracts, athletic training, equipment, video & communications
Saints Draft Notes
Since 2002
- 132 total players selected
- 18 Saints Pro Bowlers selected
- 7 Saints First-Team All-Pro selections
- 4 of the 7 players drafted by the Saints to make 1st-Team All-Pro have been Off. Tackles
- Jamaal Brown (1st rd, 2005), Jahri Evans (4th rd, 2006), Carl Nicks (5th rd, 2008),
Ryan Ramczyk (1st rd, 2017)
- Others: DE Cameron Jordan, TE Jimmy Graham, WR Michael Thomas
- The Saints have selected an offensive or defensive lineman in the 1st round in 8 of the last 9 NFL Drafts (the only draft they did not was 2019, they did not have a 1st Rd pick)
- 7 of the Saints 8 first round draft picks since 2017 are still on the team
- Marcus Davenport (14th ovr in 2018) is only such player no longer w/ the Saints
- The Saints have missed the playoffs in each of the last 3 seasons (2021-2023) after winning the AFC South division 4 straight seasons from 2017-2022
- 9-8 in 2023 & 7-10 in 2022 under HC Dennis Allen; 9-8 in 2021 under Sean Payton
- The Saints signed QB Derek Carr to a 4-year, $150.0M contract in the 2023 offseason
- Carr: 9-8 W-L, 3,878 pass yds, 25 pass TD, 8 INT, 97.7 passer rating in 2023
- Carr was starter for the Raiders for his first 9 NFL seasons (63-79 QB W-L)
- Carr has had 1 season w/ 30+ pass TD (32 in 2015); 0 playoff wins (1 appearance)
- Since 2002, the Saints have used a 1st-rd pick on every offensive/defensive position besides QB & TE
Highest drafted Saints player by position, since 2002
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Garrett Grayson
|3rd
|75th
|2015
|RB
|Reggie Bush
|1st
|2nd
|2006
|WR
|Chris Olave
|1st
|11th
|2022
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|3rd
|95th
|2010
|OT
|Andrus Peat
|1st
|13th
|2015
|IOL
|Cesar Ruiz
|1st
|24th
|2020
|DT
|Johnathan Sullivan
|1st
|6th
|2003
|EDGE
|Marcus Davenport
|1st
|14th
|2018
|LB
|Stephone Anthony
|1st
|31st
|2015
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|1st
|11th
|2017
|S
|Kenny Vaccaro
|1st
|15th
|2013
Last time Saints picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|1971
|Archie Manning
|Ole Miss
|2nd
|RB
|2011
|Mark Ingram
|Alabama
|28th
|WR
|2022
|Chris Olave
|Ohio State
|11th
|TE
|1993
|Irv Smith
|Notre Dame
|20th
|OT
|2022
|Trevor Penning
|Northern Iowa
|19th
|OG
|1997
|Chris Naeole
|Colorado
|10th
|C
|2020
|Cesar Ruiz
|Michigan
|24th
|DE
|2021
|Payton Turner
|Houston
|28th
|DT
|2023
|Bryan Bresee
|Clemson
|29th
|LB
|2015
|Stephone Anthony
|Clemson
|31st
|CB
|2017
|Marshon Lattimore
|Ohio State
|11th
|S
|2013
|Kenny Vaccaro
|Texas
|15th
|P
|Never
|K
|1979
|Russell Erxleben
|Texas
|11th
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.