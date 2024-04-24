 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:42 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Saints fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for New Orleans' projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

New Orleans Saints Draft Overview

2023 record: 9-8
Second in NFC South; missed playoffs

Saints 2024 draft picks (9):

Round 1, pick 14
Round 2, pick 45 (acquired from Denver Broncos in Sean Payton trade)
Round 5, pick 150
Round 5, pick 168 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 170 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 175 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 190
Round 6, pick 199 (acquired from Eagles in C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade)
Round 7, pick 239 (acquired from Denver Broncos in Wil Lutz trade)

Saints team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Cornerback, Defensive Tackle, Linebacker

Projected Saints first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 14
Daniel Jeremiah OT Olu Fashanu (PSU)
Charles Davis OT Olu Fashanu (PSU)
Lance Zierlein OT Olu Fashanu (PSU)
Bucky Brooks OT JC Latham (ALA)
Peter Schrager OT Taliese Fuaga (ORST)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Saints 2024 Opponents

Home

Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Eagles, Commanders, Broncos, Raiders, Rams, Browns

Away

Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers

Saints Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
LB Willie Gay (Chiefs) DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Texans)
QB Nathan Peterman (Bears) LB Zack Baun (Eagles)
WR Cedrick Wilson (Dolphins) QB Jameis Winston (Browns)
DE Chase Young (49ers) DT Malcolm Roach (Broncos)
LB Khaleke Hudson (Commanders) S Marcus Maye (released)
WR Michael Thomas (released)
CB Isaac Yiadom (49ers)

Saints Decision Makers

Owner/CEO: Gayle Benson

Executive VP/General Manager: Mickey Loomis

Head Coach: Dennis Allen

Mickey Loomis

- Loomis has been the Saints Executive VP/GM since 2002

- Oversees coaching, player personnel & scouting, salary cap management, contracts, athletic training, equipment, video & communications

Saints Draft Notes

Since 2002

- 132 total players selected

- 18 Saints Pro Bowlers selected

- 7 Saints First-Team All-Pro selections

- 4 of the 7 players drafted by the Saints to make 1st-Team All-Pro have been Off. Tackles

- Jamaal Brown (1st rd, 2005), Jahri Evans (4th rd, 2006), Carl Nicks (5th rd, 2008),
Ryan Ramczyk (1st rd, 2017)

- Others: DE Cameron Jordan, TE Jimmy Graham, WR Michael Thomas

- The Saints have selected an offensive or defensive lineman in the 1st round in 8 of the last 9 NFL Drafts (the only draft they did not was 2019, they did not have a 1st Rd pick)

- 7 of the Saints 8 first round draft picks since 2017 are still on the team

- Marcus Davenport (14th ovr in 2018) is only such player no longer w/ the Saints

- The Saints have missed the playoffs in each of the last 3 seasons (2021-2023) after winning the AFC South division 4 straight seasons from 2017-2022

- 9-8 in 2023 & 7-10 in 2022 under HC Dennis Allen; 9-8 in 2021 under Sean Payton

- The Saints signed QB Derek Carr to a 4-year, $150.0M contract in the 2023 offseason

- Carr: 9-8 W-L, 3,878 pass yds, 25 pass TD, 8 INT, 97.7 passer rating in 2023

- Carr was starter for the Raiders for his first 9 NFL seasons (63-79 QB W-L)

- Carr has had 1 season w/ 30+ pass TD (32 in 2015); 0 playoff wins (1 appearance)

- Since 2002, the Saints have used a 1st-rd pick on every offensive/defensive position besides QB & TE

Highest drafted Saints player by position, since 2002

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Garrett Grayson 3rd 75th 2015
RB Reggie Bush 1st 2nd 2006
WR Chris Olave 1st 11th 2022
TE Jimmy Graham 3rd 95th 2010
OT Andrus Peat 1st 13th 2015
IOL Cesar Ruiz 1st 24th 2020
DT Johnathan Sullivan 1st 6th 2003
EDGE Marcus Davenport 1st 14th 2018
LB Stephone Anthony 1st 31st 2015
CB Marshon Lattimore 1st 11th 2017
S Kenny Vaccaro 1st 15th 2013

Last time Saints picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 1971 Archie Manning Ole Miss 2nd
RB 2011 Mark Ingram Alabama 28th
WR 2022 Chris Olave Ohio State 11th
TE 1993 Irv Smith Notre Dame 20th
OT 2022 Trevor Penning Northern Iowa 19th
OG 1997 Chris Naeole Colorado 10th
C 2020 Cesar Ruiz Michigan 24th
DE 2021 Payton Turner Houston 28th
DT 2023 Bryan Bresee Clemson 29th
LB 2015 Stephone Anthony Clemson 31st
CB 2017 Marshon Lattimore Ohio State 11th
S 2013 Kenny Vaccaro Texas 15th
P Never
K 1979 Russell Erxleben Texas 11th

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

