New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Mickey Loomis

- Loomis has been the Saints Executive VP/GM since 2002

- Oversees coaching, player personnel & scouting, salary cap management, contracts, athletic training, equipment, video & communications

Saints Draft Notes

Since 2002

- 132 total players selected

- 18 Saints Pro Bowlers selected

- 7 Saints First-Team All-Pro selections

- 4 of the 7 players drafted by the Saints to make 1st-Team All-Pro have been Off. Tackles

- Jamaal Brown (1st rd, 2005), Jahri Evans (4th rd, 2006), Carl Nicks (5th rd, 2008),

Ryan Ramczyk (1st rd, 2017)

- Others: DE Cameron Jordan, TE Jimmy Graham, WR Michael Thomas

- The Saints have selected an offensive or defensive lineman in the 1st round in 8 of the last 9 NFL Drafts (the only draft they did not was 2019, they did not have a 1st Rd pick)

- 7 of the Saints 8 first round draft picks since 2017 are still on the team

- Marcus Davenport (14th ovr in 2018) is only such player no longer w/ the Saints

- The Saints have missed the playoffs in each of the last 3 seasons (2021-2023) after winning the AFC South division 4 straight seasons from 2017-2022

- 9-8 in 2023 & 7-10 in 2022 under HC Dennis Allen; 9-8 in 2021 under Sean Payton

- The Saints signed QB Derek Carr to a 4-year, $150.0M contract in the 2023 offseason

- Carr: 9-8 W-L, 3,878 pass yds, 25 pass TD, 8 INT, 97.7 passer rating in 2023

- Carr was starter for the Raiders for his first 9 NFL seasons (63-79 QB W-L)

- Carr has had 1 season w/ 30+ pass TD (32 in 2015); 0 playoff wins (1 appearance)