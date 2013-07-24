New head coaches: Marc Trestman playoff-bound, Chip Kelly not

General manager John Dorsey, Reid and Smith form a trio of new arrivals who are great at what they do. Smith is a top-notch player; he's very smart, a quality individual who is in the prime of his life as a quarterback. The Chiefs return six Pro Bowl players to their roster -- including two (linebacker Justin Houston and running back Jamaal Charles) who are among the best at their respective positions -- and they're adding first overall draft pick Eric Fisher to the mix. They also made two free-agent pickups in cornerbacks Sean Smith and Dunta Robinson that will help them when they face the Denver Broncos. (It's always to your benefit to try and match up against the folks you know you're going to have to beat.)