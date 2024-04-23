New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Patriots fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for New England's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
New England Patriots Draft Overview
2023 record: 4-13
Fourth in AFC East; missed playoffs
Patriots 2024 draft picks (8):
Round 1, pick 3
Round 2, pick 34
Round 3, pick 68
Round 4, pick 103
Round 5, pick 137
Round 6, pick 193 (acquired from Jacksonville Jaguars in trade for Mac Jones)
Round 7, pick 231 (acquired from Chicago Bears in trade for N'Keal Harry)
Patriots team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, offensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver, defensive tackle
Projected Patriots first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 3
|Daniel Jeremiah
|QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
|Charles Davis
|QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
|Lance Zierlein
|WR Malik Nabers (LSU) - via projected trade to No. 6
|Bucky Brooks
|QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)
|Peter Schrager
|QB Drake Maye (UNC)
Patriots 2024 Opponents:
Home
Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Chargers
Away
Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, 49ers, Cardinals, Bears, Bengals
Patriots Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|Head Coach Jerod Mayo
|DT Lawrence Guy (released)
|OT Chukwuma Okorafor (Steelers)
|S Adrian Phillips (released)
|RB Antonio Gibson (Commanders)
|WR/ST Matthew Slater (retired)
|QB Jacoby Brissett (Commanders)
|CB J.C. Jackson (released)
|LB Sione Takitaki (Browns)
|QB Mac Jones (traded to Jaguars)
|TE Austin Hooper (Raiders)
|LB/ST Chris Board (Ravens)
|DT Armon Watts (Steelers)
|WR DeVante Parker (Eagles)
|WR K.J. Osborn (Vikings)
|LB Mack Wilson (Cardinals)
|TE Mike Gesicki (Bengals)
|S Jalen Mills (Giants)
|TE Pharaoh Brown (Seahawks)
|OT Trent Brown (Bengals)
|CB Myles Bryant (Texans)
Patriots Decision Makers
Owner/Chairman/CEO: Robert Kraft
President: Jonathan Kraft
Director of Player Personnel: Matt Groh
Director of Scouting (& de facto GM): Eliot Wolf
Head Coach: Jerod Mayo
Eliot Wolf
Eliot Wolf is entering his first season as Patriots de facto GM.
Patriots Draft Notes since 2000 (Bill Belichick era)
Bill Belichick was Patriots HC and de facto GM from 2000-23
- NE: highest win percentage (.687), most playoff wins (30), most Super Bowl appearances (9) & wins (6) in the NFL since 2000
- NE: 29-38 W-L (.433 win percentage), 0 playoff wins since Tom Brady left NE in 2020 FA
- 216 total players drafted
- 18 NE Pro Bowlers & 12 First-Team All-Pros selected
- Drafted 2 members of NFL 100 All-Time Team (T. Brady, R. Gronkowski)
- Since 2014, Belichick has drafted just 1 offensive/defensive player that was selected to a pro bowl with the Patriots (QB Mac Jones; traded to JAX this offseason)
- None of the Patriots 1st Round picks prior to 2022 are still on the team
Patriots 1st-Round Picks 2018-2021
Year Still on NE?
QB Mac Jones 2021 No
WR N'Keal Harry 2019 No
T Isaiah Wynn 2018 No
RB Sony Michel 2018 No
- The Patriots traded away starting QB Mac Jones to the Jaguars this offseason
- Jones (15th overall pick in 2021): 18-24 W-L over 3 seasons as starter with NE
- NE signed QB Jacoby Brissett to a 1-year, $8M deal in 2024 FA (18-30 career W-L)
- Wolf was CLE's assistant GM when they selected QB Baker Mayfield at 1st overall in 2018
- Also selected pro bowlers CB Denzel Ward (No. 4 overall) & RB Nick Chubb (No. 35) in 2018
- NE has used a top-3 round pick on every offensive/defensive position over the last 5 drafts
Highest drafted Patriots player by position, since 2000:
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Mac Jones
|1st
|15th
|2021
|RB
|Damien Harris
|3rd
|87th
|2019
|WR
|N'Keal Harry
|1st
|32nd
|2019
|TE
|Devin Asiasi
|3rd
|91st
|2020
|OT
|Yodny Cajuste
|3rd
|101st
|2019
|IOL
|Cole Strange
|1st
|29th
|2022
|DT
|Christian Barmore
|2nd
|38th
|2021
|EDGE
|Keion White
|2nd
|46th
|2023
|LB
|Marte Mapu
|3rd
|76th
|2023
|CB
|Christian Gonzalez
|1st
|17th
|2023
|S
|Kyle Dugger
|2nd
|37th
|2020
Last time Patriots picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2021
|Mac Jones
|Alabama
|15th
|RB
|2018
|Sony Michel
|Georgia
|31st
|WR
|2019
|N'Keal Harry
|Arizona St.
|32nd
|TE
|2004
|Benjamin Watson
|Georgia
|32nd
|OT
|2011
|Isaiah Wynn
|Georgia
|23rd
|OG
|2022
|Cole Strange
|Chattanooga
|29th
|C
|1999
|Damien Woody
|Boston College
|17th
|DE
|2014
|Dominique Easley
|Florida
|32nd
|DT
|2015
|Malcom Brown
|Texas
|21st
|LB
|2012
|Dont'a Hightower
|Alabama
|25th
|CB
|2023
|Christian Gonzalez
|Oregon
|17th
|S
|2007
|Brandon Meriweather
|Miami-FL
|24th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.