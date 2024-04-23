New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Eliot Wolf

Eliot Wolf is entering his first season as Patriots de facto GM.

Patriots Draft Notes since 2000 (Bill Belichick era)

Bill Belichick was Patriots HC and de facto GM from 2000-23

- NE: highest win percentage (.687), most playoff wins (30), most Super Bowl appearances (9) & wins (6) in the NFL since 2000

- NE: 29-38 W-L (.433 win percentage), 0 playoff wins since Tom Brady left NE in 2020 FA

- 216 total players drafted

- 18 NE Pro Bowlers & 12 First-Team All-Pros selected

- Drafted 2 members of NFL 100 All-Time Team (T. Brady, R. Gronkowski)

- Since 2014, Belichick has drafted just 1 offensive/defensive player that was selected to a pro bowl with the Patriots (QB Mac Jones; traded to JAX this offseason)

- None of the Patriots 1st Round picks prior to 2022 are still on the team

Patriots 1st-Round Picks 2018-2021

Year Still on NE?

QB Mac Jones 2021 No

WR N'Keal Harry 2019 No

T Isaiah Wynn 2018 No

RB Sony Michel 2018 No

- The Patriots traded away starting QB Mac Jones to the Jaguars this offseason

- Jones (15th overall pick in 2021): 18-24 W-L over 3 seasons as starter with NE

- NE signed QB Jacoby Brissett to a 1-year, $8M deal in 2024 FA (18-30 career W-L)

- Wolf was CLE's assistant GM when they selected QB Baker Mayfield at 1st overall in 2018

- Also selected pro bowlers CB Denzel Ward (No. 4 overall) & RB Nick Chubb (No. 35) in 2018