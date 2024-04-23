 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 22, 2024 at 08:07 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey Patriots fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for New England's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

New England Patriots Draft Overview

2023 record: 4-13
Fourth in AFC East; missed playoffs

Patriots 2024 draft picks (8):

Round 1, pick 3
Round 2, pick 34
Round 3, pick 68
Round 4, pick 103
Round 5, pick 137
Round 6, pick 193 (acquired from Jacksonville Jaguars in trade for Mac Jones)
Round 7, pick 231 (acquired from Chicago Bears in trade for N'Keal Harry)

Patriots team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Quarterback, offensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver, defensive tackle

Related Links

Projected Patriots first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 3
Daniel Jeremiah QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
Charles Davis QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
Lance Zierlein WR Malik Nabers (LSU) - via projected trade to No. 6
Bucky Brooks QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)
Peter Schrager QB Drake Maye (UNC)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Patriots 2024 Opponents:

Home

Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Texans, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Chargers

Away

Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, 49ers, Cardinals, Bears, Bengals

Patriots Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
Head Coach Jerod Mayo DT Lawrence Guy (released)
OT Chukwuma Okorafor (Steelers) S Adrian Phillips (released)
RB Antonio Gibson (Commanders) WR/ST Matthew Slater (retired)
QB Jacoby Brissett (Commanders) CB J.C. Jackson (released)
LB Sione Takitaki (Browns) QB Mac Jones (traded to Jaguars)
TE Austin Hooper (Raiders) LB/ST Chris Board (Ravens)
DT Armon Watts (Steelers) WR DeVante Parker (Eagles)
WR K.J. Osborn (Vikings) LB Mack Wilson (Cardinals)
TE Mike Gesicki (Bengals)
S Jalen Mills (Giants)
TE Pharaoh Brown (Seahawks)
OT Trent Brown (Bengals)
CB Myles Bryant (Texans)

Patriots Decision Makers

Owner/Chairman/CEO: Robert Kraft

President: Jonathan Kraft

Director of Player Personnel: Matt Groh

Director of Scouting (& de facto GM): Eliot Wolf

Head Coach: Jerod Mayo

Eliot Wolf

Eliot Wolf is entering his first season as Patriots de facto GM.

Patriots Draft Notes since 2000 (Bill Belichick era)

Bill Belichick was Patriots HC and de facto GM from 2000-23

- NE: highest win percentage (.687), most playoff wins (30), most Super Bowl appearances (9) & wins (6) in the NFL since 2000

- NE: 29-38 W-L (.433 win percentage), 0 playoff wins since Tom Brady left NE in 2020 FA

- 216 total players drafted

- 18 NE Pro Bowlers & 12 First-Team All-Pros selected

- Drafted 2 members of NFL 100 All-Time Team (T. Brady, R. Gronkowski)

- Since 2014, Belichick has drafted just 1 offensive/defensive player that was selected to a pro bowl with the Patriots (QB Mac Jones; traded to JAX this offseason)

- None of the Patriots 1st Round picks prior to 2022 are still on the team

Patriots 1st-Round Picks 2018-2021

Year Still on NE?

QB Mac Jones 2021 No

WR N'Keal Harry 2019 No

T Isaiah Wynn 2018 No

RB Sony Michel 2018 No

- The Patriots traded away starting QB Mac Jones to the Jaguars this offseason

- Jones (15th overall pick in 2021): 18-24 W-L over 3 seasons as starter with NE

- NE signed QB Jacoby Brissett to a 1-year, $8M deal in 2024 FA (18-30 career W-L)

- Wolf was CLE's assistant GM when they selected QB Baker Mayfield at 1st overall in 2018

- Also selected pro bowlers CB Denzel Ward (No. 4 overall) & RB Nick Chubb (No. 35) in 2018

- NE has used a top-3 round pick on every offensive/defensive position over the last 5 drafts

Highest drafted Patriots player by position, since 2000:

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Mac Jones 1st 15th 2021
RB Damien Harris 3rd 87th 2019
WR N'Keal Harry 1st 32nd 2019
TE Devin Asiasi 3rd 91st 2020
OT Yodny Cajuste 3rd 101st 2019
IOL Cole Strange 1st 29th 2022
DT Christian Barmore 2nd 38th 2021
EDGE Keion White 2nd 46th 2023
LB Marte Mapu 3rd 76th 2023
CB Christian Gonzalez 1st 17th 2023
S Kyle Dugger 2nd 37th 2020

Last time Patriots picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2021 Mac Jones Alabama 15th
RB 2018 Sony Michel Georgia 31st
WR 2019 N'Keal Harry Arizona St. 32nd
TE 2004 Benjamin Watson Georgia 32nd
OT 2011 Isaiah Wynn Georgia 23rd
OG 2022 Cole Strange Chattanooga 29th
C 1999 Damien Woody Boston College 17th
DE 2014 Dominique Easley Florida 32nd
DT 2015 Malcom Brown Texas 21st
LB 2012 Dont'a Hightower Alabama 25th
CB 2023 Christian Gonzalez Oregon 17th
S 2007 Brandon Meriweather Miami-FL 24th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

Related Content

news

Chiefs agree to contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach, president Mark Donovan

The Chiefs announced contract extensions for head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan on Monday evening. 
news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Monday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the luxury of picking the best player available at No. 20 overall after a busy offseason that included a number of trades and free-agent signings. 
news

Longtime Falcons QB Matt Ryan officially retires from NFL after playing 15 seasons

Matt Ryan officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 15 seasons with a heartfelt video message to Atlanta and the entire Falcons fanbase.
news

Jets trade QB Zach Wilson to Broncos in exchange for late-round pick swap

Zach Wilson is headed to a new home out west. The New York Jets are trading the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a late-round pick swap, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
news

Broncos unveil new uniforms focused on altitude, peaks of Denver, add in 1977-inspired throwback

The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms on Monday, updating their look for the first time since the 1997 season. Also included in the reveal: a 1977-inspired throwback fit.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills' Damar Hamlin: My comeback 'wasn't something that a trophy can define'

Damar Hamlin expressed his initial disappointment when not winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2023, but the Bills safety remains grateful to have made his miraculous comeback. 
news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill appreciates Mike McDaniel more after 'he called me out' in loss to Chiefs

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill reveals why he loves playing for Mike McDaniel in Miami after explaining a moment when the head coach held him accountable on the sideline during a Week 9 game. 
news

Browns admit they're still trying to grasp new kickoff rules entering 2024 season

One of the major news items to emerge from the Annual League Meeting was a significant change to the kickoff. The Cleveland Browns, one of many teams adjusting, have been honest about still grasping how best to utilize the new rules.
news

Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 'I'm committed' to putting in work to 'hold that trophy up at the end of the year'

Newly-signed Ravens running back Derrick Henry has not wasted any time in making clear to his new team what he came to Baltimore to do: win a Lombardi.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on RB Joe Mixon trade: 'We're glad he's here hopefully for a few more years'

As the voluntary offseason workout programs for 25 teams began earlier in the week, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio detailed how the team managed to trade for running back Joe Mixon.