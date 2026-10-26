Neil Reynolds' Week 7 Wrap Up

There is no getting away from the fact that it was a difficult few days for the NFL in the build-up to its first regular-season game in Paris, France. The build-up was overshadowed by unrest across the country and in the French capital, forcing the NFL and both teams to cancel events. The weather was terrible on Friday and Saturday, too. But then the game arrived, and you could see exactly why the NFL wanted to bring football to France.

It was a fantastic atmosphere at the Stade de France from start to finish as the Pittsburgh Steelers ran out 16-10 winners over the New Orleans Saints. I thought this was a game that had plenty to it, even if there weren’t many points or touchdowns. Above all, it was a reminder of the difference between a quarterback with 22 years of NFL experience and one in just his second season in the league.

Tyler Shough had some really good moments for the Saints, throwing for 278 yards, but there were costly mistakes at critical times. A sack forced New Orleans to settle for a field goal rather than a touchdown in the first half, and then came a damaging interception to Payton Wilson in the second half, just as the Saints were driving to take the lead.

Aaron Rodgers, by contrast, managed the game beautifully without ever needing to set the world alight. He threw for 212 yards and a touchdown without an interception, then delivered the decisive play just before the two-minute warning. His eight-yard scramble on third-and-six was a reminder that there is still plenty left in those 42-year-old legs.

Rodgers also had the benefit of a running game led by Jaylen Warren that produced 148 yards on the ground. Shough, meanwhile, was left badly exposed by a Saints rushing attack that managed just 18 yards. That’s simply not good enough if you’re asking a young quarterback to carry the load.

For the Steelers, then, it was not pretty. It rarely is with this gritty team, but they keep finding ways to win. At 5-2, they remain firmly in contention in the AFC North.

And for the NFL, Paris was both a test and a success. The difficult days leading up to the game created genuine challenges, but the atmosphere inside the Stade de France was outstanding. It felt like a party from start to finish, and the football gave the occasion the send-off it deserved. Those worrying days in the build-up were firmly in the rearview mirror.

WHO’S HOT?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers… The Bucs won in a weird and wonderful way on Sunday as they welcomed Baker Mayfield back to the starting lineup. But the quarterback was not the headline in Week 7, throwing for just 64 yards in a 43-13 demolition of the Carolina Panthers. Instead, Tampa Bay found other ways to get the job done. They ran for 258 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense recorded five sacks, two interceptions and recovered two fumbles. If the Bucs can keep playing like this while allowing Mayfield a couple of weeks to get back up to speed, they are certainly not out of the NFC South race yet.

New York Giants running backs… New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh challenged his running backs following last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, saying none of them had done enough to wrestle the starting job away from the others. It was fitting, then, that Sunday’s overtime win over the Houston Texans ended with three under-fire running backs celebrating together. Cam Skattebo rushed for more than 100 yards and a touchdown, setting up the winning score in overtime with a 42-yard run. But the decisive moment was left to another running back, as Devin Singletary broke free for a 30-yard touchdown to seal a 27-21 victory for the Giants. So, for one week at least, Harbaugh’s running backs answered the bell.

The Cleveland Browns… One of the wildest rides of the first seven weeks of the season has been the Cleveland Browns. Sunday’s victory over the Tennessee Titans leaves Todd Monken’s team top of the AFC North at 5-2, and it was another familiar story for Cleveland. The Browns had to hang in there early on, relying on their defense as Tennessee made the faster start. But as Cleveland found its feet, the game followed a pattern we’ve seen several times this season. Deshaun Watson connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 36-yard completion to set up Andre Szmyt’s game-winning field goal as time expired. Sound familiar? That’s exactly how the Browns won the previous week. Watson has now led Cleveland to five fourth-quarter game-winning drives, and this team continues to find ways to get over the line. So, are the Browns for real? It’s hard to believe what we’re seeing, but at 5-2, they’re continuing to defy expectations and make a serious statement in the AFC North.

WHO’S NOT?

The Indianapolis Colts… The Colts are developing a nasty habit of finding ways to lose. For the 12th consecutive game, Indianapolis lost the turnover battle as they fell 16-10 to the still-undefeated Vikings in Minnesota. Their previously perfect kicker, Spencer Schrader, missed two field goals, while Daniel Jones threw a killer interception to end the game, sending the ball straight into the hands of Harrison Smith as he tried to find a receiver who was never open against double coverage. The Colts, who fired general manager Chris Ballard earlier this week, appear to be in free fall. They’ve now lost three straight to fall to 2-5, with their last victory coming against Washington at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 4. It’s been a dramatic collapse for a team that desperately needs to rediscover how to win.

The Houston Texans… I don’t know if it was a post-London hangover or more a reflection of a hugely inconsistent team, but I thought the Texans were disappointing as their two-game winning run was snapped by the Giants. They just didn’t play with the required energy and they could not get going on offense as CJ Stroud threw for just 153 yards and they picked up a mere 84 on the ground. And the defense that ranked first in the NFL a year ago continues to struggle, allowing New York to gain 420 yards; including a demoralising 188 on the ground.

THE FAST FIVE

The Cincinnati Bengals got strong second half performances from their big three of Joe Burrow and receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase on Sunday. Cincy trailed 13-0 on the road in Baltimore but romped to a 35-13 statement win over the Ravens, with all five of their touchdowns coming after the break.

It’s been coming for a few weeks now because they’ve been playing for tough for rookie head coach Jeff Hafley, and the Miami Dolphins deserve their moment in the sun following Sunday’s hard-fought 28-25 win over the New York Jets. There is a toughness being instilled in these Dolphins.

The Atlanta Falcons can feel very encouraged by their 29-20 win on Sunday and not just because they knocked the San Francisco 49ers from the realms of the undefeated. The win came on a quiet day for Bijan Robinson, but the Falcons still won through a hat-trick of Michael Penix touchdown passes and two interceptions of Brock Purdy.

That was not the cleanest of games from either team, but the Detroit Lions enjoyed a massive 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, courtesy of Tyler Bass’ chip-shot field goal as time ran out. Perfect is not necessary in the ultra-tough NFC North – you just be grateful for the win and you move on.

We might want to hold off on writing those Seattle Seahawks obituaries. They reminded us of their championship pedigree during their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Sam Darnold was largely efficient at quarterback, Jaxon Smith-Njigba sensational at receiver and the defense was dominant. It all added up to a 20-3 victory which leaves the surprising Minnesota Vikings as the NFL’s lone undefeated team after seven weeks.

FACT OF THE WEEK

The Chiefs did not cross Seattle’s 20-yard line during their loss on Sunday. That marked the first time that has happened in the career of Patrick Mahomes. And in Andy Reid’s 488 games as an NFL head coach, it was the first time his team did not have an explosive play (10-yard run or 20-yard pass).

FINAL THOUGHT

Hot on the heels of Sunday’s contest in France, 10 international NFL games are coming in 2027 – the maximum that can be played in any season under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. And it’s clear that the league is not slowing down. In fact, during my conversation with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this week, he noted that he and his colleagues don’t even want to slow for reflection or a celebration. They want to keep growing the game around the globe and it will be left for others outside of their circle to discuss the historic nature of proceedings. As we all bask in the enjoyment of the game in France and wonder where the league might go in 2027 and beyond, the league is channeling its inner Bill Belichick… “We’re on to Madrid.”