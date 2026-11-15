Neil Reynolds' Week 10 Wrap Up

We’ve known all season long that the Minnesota Vikings have one of the best defenses in the NFL. In fact, you could make a very strong argument that Brian Flores has assembled the number one defensive unit in the league. But over the past six days, the Vikings have also reminded us of the importance and power of the quarterback position.

I was in Minneapolis for Monday Night Football in Week 9, and the Vikings did their part defensively. But they lost 23-6 because Carson Wentz delivered one of the worst quarterback performances you are ever likely to see. It was an assault on the eyes as he repeatedly failed to make any headway against the Buffalo Bills. The following day, I was certainly not surprised to see Minnesota make a move for Kirk Cousins.

And on his return to the Vikings, Cousins wasn’t electric at Lambeau Field, but he did more than enough to lead his team to a 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He was competent. He made plays. He moved the chains. And that was precisely what Minnesota needed. The Vikings scored 30 points in a game for the first time since Week 1.

That, in turn, allowed the defense to do what it does so well: harass opposing quarterbacks, generate pressure and create turnover opportunities. Jordan Love was under constant siege, with the Vikings recording eight sacks. Time and again, he was forced to pump the ball, check down or look away from his first read because the pressure and coverage simply wouldn’t allow him to deliver.

And that is what makes this defense so complete. The pass rush is outstanding, but it is complemented by an excellent secondary and sophisticated coverage schemes. Flores has created a unit that can beat you in multiple ways, and Sunday’s four takeaways were further evidence of that.

Minnesota has now improved to 7-2, snapped a two-game losing streak and, with Cousins under center , suddenly looks a much more complete football team than it did with either Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz at quarterback.

It was a huge victory at Lambeau Field, and Vikings fans will surely have been echoing the words of their returning quarterback: You like that!

Who’s Hot…

Detroit’s Big Three… Detroit’s biggest stars delivered in Sunday’s emphatic 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots, with Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown enjoying plenty of success through the air. But the real superstar of the show was Jahmyr Gibbs, who put on an absolute clinic. Gibbs racked up 252 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone twice. He was unstoppable on the ground, running between the tackles and bouncing runs outside to accumulate more than 150 rushing yards. He then added another 99 yards as a receiver, demonstrating just how dangerous he is as a dual-threat weapon. Gibbs is not simply one of the best running backs in the NFL. He is one of the five best players in the entire league, a genuine superstar who can change a game in so many different ways. The Lions have plenty of star power, but Gibbs is increasingly becoming the player who makes this offense tick. At 7-2, Detroit looks like a serious Super Bowl contender, and performances like this explain why.

Joe Burrow… Whenever Joe Burrow has been healthy, the Cincinnati Bengals have possessed a world of potential. In the 2021 season, they came within five minutes of winning the Super Bowl played in Los Angeles. A year later, they fell late to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game. And now they are back in that kind of world with their quarterback playing as well as ever. During Sunday night’s 38-18 demolition of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers could have been much greater. Burrow was over 300 yards and three scores at the half, but the Bengals called off the dogs late in a game that cemented their status as a true contender once again in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes… Much of the early-season hype surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs has focused on newly acquired running back Kenneth Walker, and rightly so. He has taken a significant amount of the weight off Patrick Mahomes’ shoulders, giving the Chiefs an offensive balance that has been missing in recent seasons. On Sunday in Atlanta, with Walker sidelined through injury, it was all about Mahomes. The Chiefs cruised to a 35-13 victory over the Falcons, with their superstar quarterback putting on a spectacular display. Mahomes threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns, the first time he had thrown that many scoring passes in a game since the 2022 season. It was a timely reminder that even when the running game isn’t providing the balance Kansas City would ideally like, Mahomes remains capable of taking over a football game. He was more aggressive than we’ve seen from him all season, attacking downfield and stretching the Atlanta defense time and time again. The Chiefs have enjoyed the benefits of greater balance in 2026, but Sunday’s performance showed that when necessary, Mahomes can still take centre stage and lead from the front. Some things never change.

Who’s Not…

Mike Vrabel… The New England Patriots have lost three of their last four to fall to 5-5 on the season. That puts them outside of the playoff places in the AFC as we move into the second half of the campaign. And, for the first time, I’m seeing a lot of rumblings of discontent among Patriots fans – and most of their anger is being directed at head coach Mike Vrabel, a lifelong Patriot who won three Super Bowls with the club as a linebacker. Vrabel is not letting the loss of quarterback Drake Maye to an ankle injury be an excuse for Sunday’s shellacking against Detroit. He even admitted after the game that Maye’s presence likely wouldn’t have made that much difference. Vrabel is saying all the right things about character and competing, but how hard are his players listening? That – and the health of Maye – remain the biggest questions for the Patriots in the coming weeks.

The Atlanta Falcons… Since ‘rising up’ to beat San Francisco in Week 7, the Falcons have been frustratingly poor and have lost three in a row. And the worrying thing for this team that has now fallen to 3-7 is that none of those three have been close. Atlanta lost by 16 in the rain to Tampa, by 17 to Burrow’s Bengals in Madrid and by 22 to the Chiefs last night. They are still alive because the NFC South is currently led by a Carolina Panthers team with just four wins. But this has not been good and I wonder if questions are going to be asked about the most noticeable position – quarterback – come the season’s end. This is a big couple of months coming up for Michael Penix Jr.

The Fast Five…

The Cleveland Browns improved to 6-4 with their 27-24 home win against the Houston Texans. And this was notable because the Browns trailed 17-0 early. Once again, they refused to give up under Todd Monken and Deshaun Watson led his sixth game-winning drive of the season. This club is surprisingly in the AFC playoff race.

The Dallas Cowboys hung around for a while, but the San Francisco 49ers flexed their offensive muscle (584 total yards) in a 46-40 victory that took them to an NFL-best 8-1 record. And how about Christian McCaffrey? The veteran running back totaled 223 scrimmage yards and scored three times. Younger backs like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs get more attention, but CMC reminded us that there is life in the old dog yet.

Trevor Lawrence continues to play at an elite level for a Jacksonville Jaguars team that moved to 7-2 on the year with Sunday’s 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans. There was a period where the Jags let the lowly Titans hang around, but they pulled away with Lawrence throwing for 352 yards and three scores. With Liam Coen in his corner, Lawrence has never played better.

It’s hard to watch any star player go down with a serious injury. It is especially galling when the player does it to himself. Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson leapt in the air to celebrate an early sack of Drake Maye. Landing awkwardly, the star edge rusher immediately grabbed his knee. The Lions admitted they are fearing the worst and by the time you read this column, Hutchinson – who broke his leg in 2024 – could be facing another lengthy rehab battle.

Fernando Mendoza did not put up great numbers in his first NFL start. He didn’t break 150 passing yards as his Las Vegas Raiders fell 21-13 to the Seattle Seahawks. But there plenty of signs of potential and future growth. Mendoza made some big throws and also proved effective on the ground, rushing for a touchdown. The Raiders must make building around their young passer an absolute priority. Everything in the remainder of this season – and into the offseason – must be about Mendoza’s growth.

Fact of the Week…

Jahmyr Gibbs scored his 62nd career touchdown in Detroit’s win over New England, passing Terrell Davis (61) for most in a player’s first four seasons in NFL history. Gibbs is the fifth player in NFL history to have at least 10 rushing touchdowns in each of his first four seasons, joining Adrian Peterson, LaDainian Tomlinson, Eric Dickerson, and Earl Campbell.

Final Thought

That’s a wrap on the six NFL regular season games played in Europe in 2026. I had the privilege of presenting shows for Sky Sports at four of those contests – two in London, as well as an historic first in Paris and an always-enjoyable return to Munich. When Mexico wraps up the league’s international action later this month, the NFL will have played a record nine games overseas. More are coming. There is a strong chance that the number of games will rise to 10 as soon as next season. And what comes after that? We know that the NFL owners want an 18-game regular season sooner rather than later. And NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already told me that he would like that number to eventually include 16 international games per season. Adding fuel to that potential fire are the recent comments from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who firmly threw his considerable weight behind a move to 18 regular season contests very soon. This never gets old, for me. I have worked in a world without a single regular season game being played outside of the United States and could never have dreamed of watching one contest in Europe. And here I am, flying back from Munich and reflecting on covering games in the United Kingdom, France and Germany. We truly are living in historic NFL times.