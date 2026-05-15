Neil Reynolds' 26 Must-See Games for 2026

The schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been released in all its glory and we now know who will be playing who and when. And there are going to be some incredible battles along the road to Super Bowl 61, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday February 14, 2027.

Here are 26 games for the 2026 regular season that you simply cannot afford to miss in what is going to be another historic, record-setting campaign for the National Football League.

Week 1 San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Thur Sep 10, 2026

History will be made on the opening week of the 2026 season when the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers become the first teams to play in a regular season game in Australia. The iconic and spectacular Melbourne Cricket Ground will host a contest that could go a long way towards deciding the NFC West and playoff seedings in the conference.

Week 2 Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills Thurs Sep 17, 2026

Emotions will be running high, excitement levels will be off the charts and there is no doubt that if Buffalo win this opener in their brand-new stadium, former quarterback-turned-Amazon Prime analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick is guaranteed to rip his shirt off and share his chest hair with America for the first time in the 2026 season. Oh, and it should also be a very good game between two squads with high hopes for the upcoming campaign.

Week 2 Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos Sun Sep 20, 2026

Two playoff teams from a year ago will meet at Mile High with revenge on the minds of the Broncos. Led by Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville marched into Denver last December and inflicted a 34-20 defeat on Sean Payton's men. With both teams harbouring genuine title ambitions, this will be a big early-season clash in the AFC.

Week 3 Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos Sun Sep 27, 2026

It's back-to-back big-time games for the Broncos as they welcome Matthew Stafford and the free-scoring Rams to Denver. If Stafford picks up where he left off and plays at an MVP level again in 2026, he will provide a real challenge to Denver's 'No Fly Zone' defense. And I'm keen to see how Bo Nix plays early in the season coming off his broken ankle from the playoffs.

Week 3 Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears Mon Sep 28, 2026

If you like quarterbacks who can pick them up and put them down when it comes to evading pressure and making magic on the move, this could be one of your must-see games of the season. Jalen Hurts against Caleb Williams at Soldier Field, under the lights, with two NFC playoff chasers looking to make an early statement. Tasty!

Week 4 Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Sun Oct 4, 2026

This AFC West showdown intrigues me because I want to see how Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes looks a month into the new season. Will he be all the way back from the torn knee ligaments he suffered last December? And how will the Silver and Black look as they attempt to fight back to respectability? Will it be Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza at quarterback?

Week 5 Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Oct 11, 2026

All three London games that are on the slate for 2026 are intriguing and exciting in their own way. But I'm particularly keen to witness this battle of 2025 division champions at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jags will be out to prove they are genuine title contenders by taking down a still-competitive Eagles squad that has played in two of the last four Super Bowls.

Week 5 Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams Mon Oct 12, 2026

The Bills will be under new stewardship in 2026 with Joe Brady taking over from Sean McDermott as head coach. But the driving force of this AFC contender remains unchanged. Buffalo's season – and Super Bowl dreams – will rest on the shoulder of Josh Allen. He takes on a fellow MVP candidate in this game in the form of LA's Matthew Stafford.

Week 6 Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers Sun Oct 18, 2026

Two of the most storied franchises in the NFL will go head-to-head at historic Lambeau Field and both clubs will be expecting to mount serious playoff challenges in 2026. This contest features two outstanding quarterbacks in Dallas' Dak Prescott and Green Bay's Jordan Love. It also offers another chance for Packers pass-rusher Micah Parsons to face his old team.

Week 7 New England Patriots at Chicago Bears Thurs Oct 22, 2026

The quarterback class of 2024 will take centre stage on Thursday Night Football as Drake Maye (taken third overall by the Patriots) clashes with Caleb Williams (the first overall selection of the Bears that year). With both clubs mounting serious challenges in 2025, expectations will be high once more in 2026.

Week 7 Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints Sun Oct 25, 2026

More NFL history will be made when the first regular season game will be played in Paris, France. The Steelers will play their historic part for the second year in a row having played in the very first game in Dublin, Ireland in 2024. Pittsburgh will look to build on a playoff season in 2025, while the Saints will feel confident after winning four of their last five last term.

Week 8 Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sun Nov 1, 2026

This particular game played on the opening Sunday of the 2025 season was one of the games of the season as Josh Allen and the Bills rallied late to break Baltimore's hearts. It set the tone for a rocky season for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson remains an MVP-level quarterback and neutrals would not mind seeing either of these passers appear in a Super Bowl soon.

Week 9 Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons Sun Nov 8, 2026

One of the NFL's biggest stars will step onto the international stage for the first time – very much to his own personal delight – as Joe Burrow leads the Cincinnati Bengals into action against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain. Will he be duelling Michael Penix or Tua Tagovailoa? If Cincinnati's D improves, they could be genuine contenders by this time of the season.

Week 10 San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys Sun Nov 15, 2026

The 49ers defied logic by overcoming many injuries to reach the second round of the playoffs in the 2025 season. With Brock Purdy at the helm and Mike Evans newly-installed at wide receiver, can they mount a similar challenge in 2026? This game will feature two teams who have endured a high-profile rivalry for decades.

Week 11 Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Thurs Nov 19, 2026

Can the Indianapolis Colts still be competitive by this stage of the season? They were the NFL's hottest team up until November, 2025, going 8-2. But they lost seven straight to miss the playoffs. If Daniel Jones recaptures his early-season form from last term, he and the Colts can provide a stiff challenge for Houston's league-leading defense.

Week 12 Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams Weds Nov 25, 2026

History will be made in 2026 when the NFL plays a game on Thanksgiving Eve for the very first time. And it should be a good one featuring two playoff teams from a year ago. Can the Packers make a statement to suggest they are about to launch to the next level? It won't be easy heading out west to face a genuine Super Bowl contender in the Rams.

Week 12 Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Thurs Nov 26, 2026

There will be big games all around America's annual holiday with Green Bay and the Rams playing on Thanksgiving Eve and Philadelphia travelling to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. This contest will be huge in the NFC North and not just due to standings. This game offers Detroit a chance to earn back some status after a down year, while it is the kind of contest the Bears have to win to cement their standing as true contenders.

Week 12 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Sun Nov 29, 2026

The NFL didn't use up all of its big games on the Wednesday-Friday of Thanksgiving week. How about another chapter in the rivalry between the Seahawks and the 49ers? Remember, these teams met in Week 18 last season with the number one seed in the NFC on the line. So, this could be a big clash as teams enter the final straight in the race to the playoffs.

Week 13 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams Thurs Dec 3, 2026

Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff played out a 54-51 thriller (won by the Rams) in 2018. If Mahomes and the Chiefs are approaching anything close to their usual form, this could be another high-scoring affair. Either way, this should be a matchup between two clubs very much in the playoff picture led by elite coaches in Andy Reid (KC) and Sean McVay (Rams).

Week 13 Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Sun Dec 6, 2026

The Patriots ended Buffalo's streak of five straight AFC East titles in 2025, but I fully expect the Bills to be back in the playoff mix come December. One of Drake Maye's best games came against Buffalo last season, but the Bills got their revenge with a come-from-behind win in Foxboro in December. This could go a long way to deciding who wins the division in 2026.

Week 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens Sun Dec 13, 2026

The Buccaneers will be hoping that they are not experiencing another late-season slide at this time of the year. They began the 2025 campaign in fine fashion and Baker Mayfield was playing like an MVP elect. But it all fell apart and Todd Bowles' men missed the playoffs. Can they keep it together in 2026? This will be a tough road trip to face Jesse Minter's Ravens.

Week 15 Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Sun Dec 20, 2026

This is the first mention of the Vikings in this list of games and they have many questions at quarterback. But I believe this will be a competitive team regardless of whether Kyler Murray or JJ McCarthy is at the QB helm. The talented Vikings had serious QB issues in 2025 and they still won nine games, so they can be in the playoff mix come December, for sure.

Week 16 Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Fri Dec 25, 2026

Merry Christmas, everybody! How about this for a Holiday gift from the NFL? Christmas Day will feature great games from start to finish as Green Bay visit Chicago and Denver host Buffalo. But this could be the best of the lot and could, once again, decide who will be the number one seed in the NFC. This is a true heavyweight clash.

Week 16 Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys Sun Dec 27, 2026

There are high hopes for the Jaguars in year two under the leadership of Liam Coen. And the expectation in Duval County will be that Jacksonville are eyeing the playoffs in late December. By this stage of the season, we will know if Dallas have found the necessary defensive backbone to complement one of the best attacks in the league.

Week 17 Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Thurs Dec 31, 2026

Would you rather be stood on the chilly and damp streets of London? Or trampling on broken glass in a busy pub? I know where I would rather be and it's at home ringing in the New Year with a glass of something festive while watching Lamar Jackson take on Joe Burrow. If the Bengals have re-found themselves, this could have huge AFC North implications.

Week 18 Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Sat/Sun Jan 9-10, 2027