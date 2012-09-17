Mularkey expects Blaine Gabbert healthy for Jaguars

Blaine Gabbert didn't make it through Sunday's 27-7 loss to the Houston Texans, but there's no quarterback controversy brewing in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars starting quarterback was pulled in the second half by coach Mike Mularkey to rest what the team on Sunday called a hamstring injury.
"It's really not even a hamstring," Mularkey said Monday. "It's more of a glute. Your butt muscle -- your glut."
(Thanks, coach.) Mularkey said his second-year passer might be limited in practice Wednesday, but he expects Gabbert to be ready for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Jacksonville frightened the fan base in Sunday's lifeless showing against the Texans, but Mularkey called off the dogs on the 0-2 start, telling Eugene Frenette of The Florida Times-Union. it's "not end of the world."
"I've been in this position as player and coach (and) gone on to great things at 0-2," Mularkey said. "... I'm not going to let one game dictate or define who we are."